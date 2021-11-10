There's a music showcase with a holiday artisan market happening in Toronto later this month

Toronto is a city known for celebrating its vibrant art culture, whether it be through music showcases or artisan markets. Later this month, ArtHaus Music will be combining both of these events to celebrate talented local artists in the city.

ArtHaus Music is an independent music label in Toronto that is hosting its annual Block Party showcasing and celebrating artists from their label.

Unlike other music showcases like Comeback, the annual event is usually for music industry professionals only but this year they're opening their doors to the public. As to their decision to have the event open to the public, founder of ArtHaus Sandy Pandya says "...this year we felt it was important to open it up to the public so anyone can participate in the excitement."

The hybrid event will feature a music showcase, highlighting local artists from the music label, including Junia-T, BAMBII, and Andria Kain, with local DJs spinning tracks all day long.

After you've watched a few performances make sure to check out the curated artisan market that will also be there. The market will feature local artists and designers selling their unique hand-made goods that will be the perfect gifts for anyone on your holiday shopping list.

The location of the event is just as unique as the event itself. Block Party will be hosted in a building that was a former church in the Junction Triangle. The massive space and high ceilings will provide amazing acoustics for chilling performances.

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at $20.

The event runs on Nov. 27 from 12:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m and is located at 72 Perth Avenue.

Live music performances don't start until 6:00 p.m. so make sure to keep a note of that if you want to see your favourite local artist perform.