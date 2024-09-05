Toronto's iconic Leslieville dollhouse sold for under asking

After "for sale" signs at Toronto's iconic dollhouse made waves earlier this summer, it is officially off the market once more.

Known for its equally bone-chilling and heartwarming tchotchke-encrusted exterior, Leslieville's 37 Bermount Ave — which has come to be known as 'the dollhouse' — has been creeping out and delighting the neighbourhood for decades.

Driven by its prior owner's desire to "make people happy," the home's front yard is brimming with dolls, nicknacks and decorations — everything from Mickey Mouse and Elmo dolls to frisbees — earning it a quasi-heritage site level of notoriety.

After looming as something of a mystery for 30 years in the neighbourhood, curious community members were finally granted a rare peek inside of the home — which was remarkably normal, comparatively — as the listing photos surfaced.

The home's glory days in the limelight might just be numbered, though, because after spending just under two months on the market, the property has sold, ushering a new era.

According to HouseSigma.com, the home sold for $900,000, nearly a substantial $100,000 under the asking price of $999,000, on Aug 23.

One can only wonder if the novelty and notoriety surrounding the home helped or hindered the home in securing the price it sold for — and whether all the extra decorations appealed to or repelled prospective buyers.

While there's no saying, at the time of publication, whether the home's new owners plan to upkeep the tradition of adorning the home in toys, listing agent Nadine Comeau told blogTO in an earlier interview that she imagines the decor will be cleared out to make way for the new residents.

Maybe, though, the house's new owners shouldn't be too quick to take their new decor to the dump — with Halloween coming up in just a few weeks, they've got their decorating done for them already.