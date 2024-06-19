Ontario landlord slammed for trying to rent out 'closet' for $800 per month

As Ontario's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment continues to climb above a point many people can reasonably afford on their own, some sketchy landlords continue to search for ways to capitalize on those strapped for cash, by offering budget-friendly accommodations that almost always skimp out on cleanliness or privacy.

It's not uncommon for some landlords to transform questionable spaces — including laundry rooms and even kitchens — into "bedrooms" for rent, or stuff multiple mattresses into one room for several tenants to share.

The latest alarming listing to make rounds on social media is a "room" for $800 per month near Port Elgin, Ont. The head-scratching listing was quickly shared on Reddit, where the original poster described it as "basically a closet by the looks of it."

The tenant occupying the windowless room must also pay extra for utilities and share the washroom with another individual, according to the listing. Users quickly took to the thread to discuss the province's skyrocketing rent prices and turbulent real estate market.

"It's not only a closet…it's about two hours away from the nearest city of $100k+ (London or Kitchener)," one person noted.

Grey and Bruce counties are really bad for this. Such rural areas with so much land and sky-high housing prices comparable to GTA, but with none of the GTA amenities and job abundance," another comment reads.

Other horror rentals in recent weeks include a shared living room for $550 per month and a bedroom stuffed with four beds in Mississauga for $600 a month per person.