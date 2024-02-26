This ultra modern $3 million Toronto triplex towers over its neighbours

On a quiet street in Toronto's Cedarvale neighbourhood, lined with mostly small post-war bungalows, stands this behemoth of a modern home.

This home sticks out like a sore thumb with its all-white facade, modern design, and the sheer height of it's three-storeys.

But sometimes sticking out is exactly what you want because this modern home is a stunning luxury legal triplex that could be a great investment for anyone looking for a multi-unit residential property.



The recently built house is bathed in southern sunlight and boasts European sophistication and modern amenities throughout.

The first major selling point is the prime location. 33 Lanark Ave. is situated in a sought-after area, offering convenience and accessibility, making it attractive to both tenants and investors.

Additionally, the generous 25 by 118-foot lot has a wide driveway with right of way, a city-approved front parking pad, and four legal parking spaces.

All that is to say, parking is never a hassle, which is a rare find in the city.

As for living space, 33 Lanark Ave. boasts a two-bedroom basement unit, a balcony-adorned main floor with two bedrooms, and a four-bedroom apartment on the third floor.

And this isn't just your usual run-down triplex – modern luxury is evident throughout space.

For example, the imported windows not only elevate the aesthetics but also enhance energy efficiency, ensuring a comfortable and stylish living space.

Each of the three units has its own gas and electrical meters, paving the way for lucrative returns for the savvy investor.

There are also separate HVAC systems and Mitsubishi heat pumps for the basement and main floor, ensuring optimal comfort year-round.

Additionally, tankless water heaters for all three levels provide efficiency and convenience.

As for the appliances, each unit is kitted out with premium Samsung appliances.

And the thing everyone cares about most – wifi – is top notch.

The listing notes that there are separate internet connections for each floor. So whether you're working from home or streaming your favourite shows, you can do it all without interruption.

33 Lanark Ave. is listed for $3,300,000 and could make an annual gross income of almost $150K if it was fully rented out at today's market rates.