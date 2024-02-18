These two Toronto homes are actually an 8-unit apartment building

From the outside, 118 and 120 Pembroke St. look like just two semi-detached homes. And yet, these conjoined homes are so much more.

This is actually a fully-tenanted eight-unit apartment building in a prime location in Central Toronto.

"This is an exceptional opportunity," said listing agent Ian Wilson.

And we can't help but agree.

This rare opportunity is a blend of stability and future potential that is hard to come by in today's market.

With over 9,000 square feet of rentable area, this building boasts six two-bedroom units, a one-bedroom unit, and one three-bedroom unit.

Many of the units have also been updated, shares Wilson.

But, as Wilson points out, one of the most enticing features of this property is the assumable Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation mortgage at just 2.15 per cent, maturing in early 2031.

This favourable financing option sets the stage for a solid investment with attractive returns.

In fact, Wilson told blogTO that the mortgage offers investors a leveraged cap rate of nine per cent, which, if you know anything about cap rates, is incredible.

Some other things that make this building a pretty solid investment are the fact that there are two surface parking spots, onsite coin-operated laundry, and lockers for each unit, adding to the convenience and comfort of the residents.

Each unit is separately metered for hydro, providing a sense of autonomy and control over utility costs.

Wilson also points out that this building has achieved ultra-low vacancy rates, which is really a testament to its desirability and stability in this bonkers rental market.

For savvy investors looking to diversify their portfolio or enter the lucrative real estate market in Toronto, it doesn't really get better than this.

With its solid rental history and potential for future growth, this eight-unit apartment building seems like a no-brainer.

118-120 Pembroke St. is listed for $4,499,900.