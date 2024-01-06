Huge condo development to replace Ontario's famous Apple Factory farm

People in the GTA were gutted to find out last summer that the Apple Factory Farm Market, a local attraction long renowned for its pumpkin and apple picking, is due to be razed for condos.

Now, five months after the news broke, renderings of the forthcoming development have been released, giving residents an idea of what the beloved site could look like in the not-so-distant future.

Carom Management Inc. has proposed an immense nine-building mixed-use community for the nearly eight-acre property at the corner of Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton, which will include three towers ranging from 23 to 25 storeys each, along with a handful of three-storey stacked townhouses.

In total, the high-density complex will provide some 1,300 new homes, the bulk of them apartments (1,064), and the remaining few hundred, townhouse units.

It will also contain 3,700 square metres of retail and commercial area, more than 1,500 above- and underground parking spots, and some park space.

Of course, this means all of the iconic structures that currently sit on the family farm, which closed on December 31, 2023 after a whopping 44 years in business, will soon be no more.

This really makes me sad. I’ve been taking my kids here for 15 years…another local landmark gone. Where are we going to get home baked pies, corn and apples, now 😩 — BMarshall (@BatiaMarshall) July 25, 2023

The Apple Factory was a favourite for the house-brand products sold at its unique supermarket, along with its fresh produce, events programming and various seasonal activities, especially during the fall months.

People were quick to mourn the loss of the landmark, especially as it is being demolished to make way for condos from a big developer, of all things — a necessity amid our rapidly-growing region's housing crisis, but the tragic fate of far too many beloved institutions in and around Toronto in recent years.