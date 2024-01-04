This $5.5 million Vaughan palace has murals on the ceiling

While there are many mega mansions on the market that boast luxurious living, this palatial "bungaloft" nestled within a gated three-acre estate lot in Vaughan is in a league of its own

480 Stephanie Blvd. blends classic Italian Renaissance design with modern sophistication and is both shocking and impressive.

As you step onto the property, you're greeted by lush gardens that envelop the grounds.

And as you stroll through this enchanting oasis, you'll discover two swimming pools, a hot tub, water fountains and three fire pits beckoning you to gather around for cozy evenings under the stars.

As if that weren't enough, there's also a pizza cabana – because what palace wouldn't be complete without a pizza cabana?

However, the true pièce de résistance lies within the walls of the 6,500 square foot home.

Inside this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home you'll find murals adorning the ceilings, reminiscent of classic Renaissance art.

Every corner of this estate tells a story, and while the style might not be trendy right now, one can only admire the timeless artistry and skilled craftsmanship that went into the construction of this home.

From the detailed moulding to the intricate marble tile flooring, to the high end appliances in the large kitchen and the soaring ceilings – all of it screams luxury.

Beyond the lavish features this property holds the promise of a treasure trove for future value, according to listing agent Cecilia De Freitas

"This unique property has potential for significant appreciation in value," she told blogTO.

And while that may be true – the home sold in 2015 for $3.75 million and is now listed for $5,550,000 – when a home is as unique as this one, selling it can take a bit longer than a home that might appeal to the masses.

Which might explain why this home has been on and off the market since 2020 without finding that perfect buyer.

But as the saying goes: money grows on the tree of patience.