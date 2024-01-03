This $2 million home outside of Toronto is cottagecore goals

Whether you're a lover of the cottagecore aesthetic or just wish you were still on holiday reading a book by the fire, you can't help but be drawn to this adorable four-bedroom home in Caledon.

216 Ballinafad Rd., also known as Blackrock House, is where tranquility meets convenience on 12 sprawling private acres nestled along a serene road near Terra Cotta.

This unique property boasts not just one, but two homes, making it an ideal haven for those seeking a blend of nature, comfort, and a touch of cottagecore charm.

The main house, a delightful four-bedroom abode, is drenched in sunlight, inviting the outdoors in with its numerous walk-outs to an immaculate yard.

Step into the large primary suite that promises a haven of relaxation.

Imagine a separate living room adorned with a crackling fireplace, perfect for cozy evenings, complemented by a spacious dining area and kitchen.

But the allure doesn't end there!

The upstairs family room is adorned with a second fireplace, offering a retreat-like ambiance for family gatherings or peaceful moments of solitude.

What makes this property truly unique is the legal second home, complete with two-bedrooms, its own living room, kitchen, and bathroom.

This space serves as an excellent place to put in-laws during an extended family stay or it could also be an income-generating asset.

The property also boasts two additional sheds/barns, providing ample space for storage, hobbies, or even potential workshop areas.

But the best part of this cottagecore dream home is the numerous trails that meander through the property, beckoning you to explore nature's wonders at your leisure.

And when it's time to unwind, it's easy to picture yourself lounging by the large pool, enveloped in peace and serenity, listening to the tranquil sounds of nature.

Despite the idyllic seclusion, convenience is never far away. With easy access to the GO Train, HWY 410, and Trafalgar Rd., the allure of the city is within reach.

However, with the allure of Blackrock House's serene ambiance and picturesque surroundings, why would you ever leave this cozy home?

Blackrock House feels like a perpetual vacation, which if you're staring at an inbox full of emails you might feel is exactly the kind of belated Christmas gift you need.

This perpetual vacation home could be yours for $1,975,000, which is a discount from it's original listing price of $2,250,000.