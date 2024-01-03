Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 16 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

This $2 million home outside of Toronto is cottagecore goals

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 16 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Whether you're a lover of the cottagecore aesthetic or just wish you were still on holiday reading a book by the fire, you can't help but be drawn to this adorable four-bedroom home in Caledon. 

216 Ballinafad Rd., also known as Blackrock House, is where tranquility meets convenience on 12 sprawling private acres nestled along a serene road near Terra Cotta.

This unique property boasts not just one, but two homes, making it an ideal haven for those seeking a blend of nature, comfort, and a touch of cottagecore charm.216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

The main living room. 

The main house, a delightful four-bedroom abode, is drenched in sunlight, inviting the outdoors in with its numerous walk-outs to an immaculate yard.216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

Original wood panelling adds a cozy vibe throughout. 

Step into the large primary suite that promises a haven of relaxation.

216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

The view from the dining table. 

Imagine a separate living room adorned with a crackling fireplace, perfect for cozy evenings, complemented by a spacious dining area and kitchen.

216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

A little bookshelf nook. 

But the allure doesn't end there!

216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

The upstairs family room. 

The upstairs family room is adorned with a second fireplace, offering a retreat-like ambiance for family gatherings or peaceful moments of solitude.

216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

A second little cottage. 

What makes this property truly unique is the legal second home, complete with two-bedrooms, its own living room, kitchen, and bathroom. 

216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

The living room in the second house complete with a fireplace. 

This space serves as an excellent place to put in-laws during an extended family stay or it could also be an income-generating asset. 

216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

A bedroom with a walk-out. 

The property also boasts two additional sheds/barns, providing ample space for storage, hobbies, or even potential workshop areas.

216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

A trail on the property through the woods. 

But the best part of this cottagecore dream home is the numerous trails that meander through the property, beckoning you to explore nature's wonders at your leisure.

216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

The pool. 

And when it's time to unwind, it's easy to picture yourself lounging by the large pool, enveloped in peace and serenity, listening to the tranquil sounds of nature.

216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

Another bedroom. 

Despite the idyllic seclusion, convenience is never far away. With easy access to the GO Train, HWY 410, and Trafalgar Rd., the allure of the city is within reach.

216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

The exposed beams and wood panelled ceilings are charming. 

However, with the allure of Blackrock House's serene ambiance and picturesque surroundings, why would you ever leave this cozy home?

216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

The patio area. 

Blackrock House feels like a perpetual vacation, which if you're staring at an inbox full of emails you might feel is exactly the kind of belated Christmas gift you need.

216 Ballinafad Rd. Caledon

An aerial shot of the surrounding area near the home. 

This perpetual vacation home could be yours for $1,975,000, which is a discount from it's original listing price of $2,250,000

Photos by

Virtual GTA
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what Toronto's skyline could look like in 2034

One of Toronto's most famously weird houses has been demolished

This $2 million home outside of Toronto is cottagecore goals

Ontario government worries about safety of new off-grid communities

Ontario home sold way below asking price sheds light on state of real estate market

These are the 5 most gorgeous projects completed in Toronto in 2023

These were the 5 tallest buildings to join the Toronto skyline in 2023

The 5 most breathtaking new buildings unveiled for Toronto over the past year