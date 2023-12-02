This tiny two-bedroom house is on sale for the first time in 30 years

Tucked away in the serene neighbourhood of Mineola in Mississauga lies a unique gem: 303 Indian Valley Trail, a property that carries a legacy steeped in the neighbourhood's history.

Listing agents Kayla Smith and James Kowalewski told blogTO that 303 Indian Valley Tr. originally served as the community's schoolhouse.

Once the cornerstone of education in the area, the building resonates with the echoes of former students who fondly recall attending Mrs. Jackson's Nursery school.

"The one-acre property was used extensively as an extension of the school house - providing many learning opportunities. Music lessons were conducted in the basement where Mrs. Jackson had her piano," Smith and Kowalewski shared.

But following the school's closure, the building was transformed into a duplex, with the upper floor becoming a charming two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment.

While walls were erected to create separation between the upper and lower units, Smith and Kowalewski told blogTO remnants of the old schoolhouse's character were carefully preserved within the structure.

And for the past 30 years, this has been home to one family. Smith and Kowalewski said that the property captured the hearts of a family relocating from Etobicoke back in the day.

And despite initial perceptions from friends that they were venturing into the 'boonies,' the family discovered a tranquil retreat that felt worlds away from the city's hustle and bustle while maintaining convenient access to Toronto.

"There were many things to explore during the initial years of [the family] living in the house, especially around the property," said Smith and Kowalewski.

Exploration of the property unveiled glimpses of its storied past, with remnants of Mrs. Jackson's nature-centric teaching scattered throughout, such as birdhouses nestled among the trees that stood as artifacts of the extensive nature programming offered to students.

Once a habitat for deer roaming the meadow, the area has since undergone extensive development, but remnants of wildlife like foxes, coyotes, and birds-of-prey still impart a sense of wilderness.

For the two girls raised within its walls, 303 Indian Valley Tr. became a playground of adventure—a haven that rendered any need for a cottage totally unnecessary.

Their love for nature blossomed, nurtured by the expansive backyard that served as the backdrop for countless escapades.

Thirty years later, the family's deep affection for 303 Indian Valley Tr. remains unwavering but now it's time for a new family to build their forever home.

303 Indian Valley Tr. is listed for $3,595,000 – down from $3,950,000 – and while that might seem like a lot for essentially a two-bedroom home, it's really a good deal.

Comparable properties in the area have gone for upwards of $5 million and none of them have this cool of a backstory.