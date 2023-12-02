Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
303 Indian Valley Tr. Mississauga

This tiny two-bedroom house is on sale for the first time in 30 years

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Tucked away in the serene neighbourhood of Mineola in Mississauga lies a unique gem: 303 Indian Valley Trail, a property that carries a legacy steeped in the neighbourhood's history.

Listing agents Kayla Smith and James Kowalewski told blogTO that 303 Indian Valley Tr. originally served as the community's schoolhouse.

Once the cornerstone of education in the area, the building resonates with the echoes of former students who fondly recall attending Mrs. Jackson's Nursery school.303 Indian Valley Tr. Mississauga

The driveway can fit up to six cars. 

"The one-acre property was used extensively as an extension of the school house - providing many learning opportunities. Music lessons were conducted in the basement where Mrs. Jackson had her piano," Smith and Kowalewski shared.

303 Indian Valley Tr. Mississauga

The lot is an irregular L-shaped. 

But following the school's closure, the building was transformed into a duplex, with the upper floor becoming a charming two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment. 303 Indian Valley Tr. Mississauga

The unique L-shaped property boasts mature trees, clearings, and a wooded ravine.

While walls were erected to create separation between the upper and lower units, Smith and Kowalewski told blogTO remnants of the old schoolhouse's character were carefully preserved within the structure.

303 Indian Valley Tr. Mississauga

With over 100 feet fronting Indian Valley Trail and a surprising 225 feet of width at the back, possibilities abound.

And for the past 30 years, this has been home to one family. Smith and Kowalewski said that the property captured the hearts of a family relocating from Etobicoke back in the day.303 Indian Valley Tr. Mississauga

An aerial shot of the surrounding neighbourhood. 

And despite initial perceptions from friends that they were venturing into the 'boonies,' the family discovered a tranquil retreat that felt worlds away from the city's hustle and bustle while maintaining convenient access to Toronto.

303 Indian Valley Tr. Mississauga

Explore options to renovate the original school house, build a luxury dream home, or subdivide for two properties. 

"There were many things to explore during the initial years of [the family] living in the house, especially around the property," said Smith and Kowalewski.

303 Indian Valley Tr. Mississauga

A cute shed. 

Exploration of the property unveiled glimpses of its storied past, with remnants of Mrs. Jackson's nature-centric teaching scattered throughout, such as birdhouses nestled among the trees that stood as artifacts of the extensive nature programming offered to students.

303 Indian Valley Tr. Mississauga

You may see a deer in your backyard. 

Once a habitat for deer roaming the meadow, the area has since undergone extensive development, but remnants of wildlife like foxes, coyotes, and birds-of-prey still impart a sense of wilderness.

303 Indian Valley Tr. Mississauga

A tree swing. 

For the two girls raised within its walls, 303 Indian Valley Tr. became a playground of adventure—a haven that rendered any need for a cottage totally unnecessary.

303 Indian Valley Tr. Mississauga

The wooded area on the property.

Their love for nature blossomed, nurtured by the expansive backyard that served as the backdrop for countless escapades.

303 Indian Valley Tr. Mississauga

The original school house. 

Thirty years later, the family's deep affection for 303 Indian Valley Tr. remains unwavering but now it's time for a new family to build their forever home.

303 Indian Valley Tr. is listed for $3,595,000 – down from $3,950,000 – and while that might seem like a lot for essentially a two-bedroom home, it's really a good deal.

303 Indian Valley Tr. Mississauga

The neighbours from above. 

Comparable properties in the area have gone for upwards of $5 million and none of them have this cool of a backstory. 

Photos by

Lucky Element Media, Loucas
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This tiny two-bedroom house is on sale for the first time in 30 years

Here's how you should vet your future landlord in Toronto

Here is the part of the GTA where you will find the best value for homes in 2024

Here's how much home prices have changed compared to rental prices in Toronto

This completely renovated Toronto home is surprisingly under $1 million

Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired Toronto home on sale for $5 million

Demand for homes in Ontario's cottage country declines but prices will rise in 2024

You can buy a home for under $500k in these Ontario cities in 2024