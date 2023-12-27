Suspicious video shows group bring gas cans to $14 million Toronto home gutted by fire

Recent video footage shows a group of masked individuals carrying gas cans to a luxurious $14 million mansion in Toronto just minutes before it was gutted by a devastating fire.

On Thursday at approximately 6 a.m., Toronto Fire Services responded to the blaze at the three-storey home, located at 27 Dempsey Crescent near Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road.

New surveillance footage, which was captured from the neighbouring home, shows four individuals dressed in all black carrying red jerry cans as they walk along the side of the mansion.

Following the video, Toronto police confirmed that an arson investigation is underway, revealing that the group set fire to the back of the house, ran back to a dark-coloured Mercedes sedan and left the area in an unknown direction.

The French Chateaux-style home is currently on the market for $13.8 million, and comes with a six-car garage, heated driveway, porcelain staircases, multiple fireplaces, gourmet kitchen and home cinema.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze and it's not clear if anyone was living at the home at the time of the fire, which caused the roof to cave in and resulted in lots of structural damages.

Police have since released images of the four suspects in the arson. Suspect one is described as having a slim build, with a height of 5'8'' and a weight of 125 to 135 pounds. Suspect two is described as having a slim build, and is around 5'10'', and 125 to 135 pounds.

The third suspect is described as having a medium build, 5'10'', and 140 to 145 pounds. Suspect four is described as having a slim build, 5'10'', and 125 to 135 pounds.

All four suspects wore dark coloured hoodies, face coverings, gloves, dark coloured pants and dark coloured footwear. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.