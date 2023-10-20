An independent Toronto grocery store just went up for sale for $5 million

Independent grocers are a dwindling business model in an ever-increasingly corporate Toronto, and one of the last remaining family-owned grocery stores on Queen West could be on the chopping block.

Metropolitan Commercial Realty has listed the block of 1438-1440 Queen Street West, just east of Lansdowne — home to Lucky Supermarket — for $4,949,000.

Lucky Supermarket is a staple for Parkdale locals and is known for offerings like fresh-pressed sugarcane juice and an ever-changing array of condiments from across the globe.

The listing advertises a "rare opportunity for an investor to purchase two large commercial residential buildings in prime Parkdale location, with tremendous upside income and development potential."

Though the redevelopment potential is emphasized, the listing also notes the approximately 3,500 square-foot retail unit spanning the main floor of both buildings, as well as the four residential units above and the basement below.

Lucky Supermarket is vaguely mentioned in the listing, which notes an existing "commercial lease to be renewed at market rates in [the] near future."

blogTO reached out to Lucky Supermarket via phone seeking comment on the future of the business; however, the owners were unavailable to provide a statement at the time.

As for the aforementioned redevelopment potential, this stretch of Queen Street through Parkdale has been largely immune to the development boom that has reshaped the nearby West Queen West and Liberty Village neighbourhoods, though there are some plans on the horizon.

The site's location within and contribution to the Parkdale Main Street Heritage Conservation District (HCD), currently under appeal, is among the factors that could limit future redevelopment potential.

Constructed in 1939, the property is considered a typical main street commercial row building type identified through the West Queen West Planning Study (2020) and is a part of the Parkdale Main Street HCD historic context.

The building itself, while listed on the City's Heritage Register, lacks the full protections granted through designation under the Ontario Heritage Act — leaving the window open for possible demolition.