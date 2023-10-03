Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
200 Chartwell Road Oakville

This luxe $7.5 million Toronto house has a hidden indoor slide

We wrote about this home last year when it was listed for $6,995,000, and it was stunning then.

But in 2022, it went on and off the market several times and even dropped its asking price to $6,595,000 yet had no luck selling.

Now a year later, it's back up for sale but for almost $1 million more than what it was last listed at. 

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

The foyer. 

200 Chartwell Rd. is now on sale for $7,500,000 – so what changed in the past year? 

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

The basement rec room. 

Honestly, not much.

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

The screened-in sunroom.

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is still a beautiful magazine-worthy house that was re-constructed in 2020. 

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

A view into the living room. 

It still boasts over 7,500 square feet of luxurious living space with large, bright, and airy principal rooms.

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

The piano lounge.

There's even a piano lounge and a three-season screened Muskoka room. 

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

The primary bedroom. 

The four bedrooms are still beautiful. 

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

The primary bedroom is complete with a gas fireplace, dual ensuites, separate walk-in closets, and a boutique-like dressing room.

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

The backyard pool. 

The backyard still has an awesome pool with a cabana. 

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

The slide to the basement. 

The only thing that's changed between when we first wrote about it and now is that sometime in the last year, there's been the addition of a hidden indoor slide to the basement. 

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

The dining room. 

Yes, your childhood dream of having a slide inside your home could be a reality here. 

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

The kitchen with breakfast nook. 

Not going to lie, it's the coolest thing we've seen inside a house in a long time. But is it worth $1 million? No. 

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

The living room with a fireplace. 

This house is objectively overpriced. If it didn't sell at $6.5 million, it's probably not going to sell for $7.5 million. 

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

An office. 

Homes in this neighbourhood on average go for $2.1 million, and while this house is anything but average, HouseSigma values it at around $5 million

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

The front of the house. 

Additionally, the comparables are going for much lower than $7.5 million.

200 Chartwell Road Oakville

An aerial view of the 100 by 225-foot lot. 

So we wouldn't be surprised if the home doesn't sell this time, either. 

Photos by

realtor.ca
