This luxe $7.5 million Toronto house has a hidden indoor slide

We wrote about this home last year when it was listed for $6,995,000, and it was stunning then.

But in 2022, it went on and off the market several times and even dropped its asking price to $6,595,000 yet had no luck selling.

Now a year later, it's back up for sale but for almost $1 million more than what it was last listed at.

200 Chartwell Rd. is now on sale for $7,500,000 – so what changed in the past year?

Honestly, not much.

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is still a beautiful magazine-worthy house that was re-constructed in 2020.

It still boasts over 7,500 square feet of luxurious living space with large, bright, and airy principal rooms.

There's even a piano lounge and a three-season screened Muskoka room.

The four bedrooms are still beautiful.

The primary bedroom is complete with a gas fireplace, dual ensuites, separate walk-in closets, and a boutique-like dressing room.

The backyard still has an awesome pool with a cabana.

The only thing that's changed between when we first wrote about it and now is that sometime in the last year, there's been the addition of a hidden indoor slide to the basement.

Yes, your childhood dream of having a slide inside your home could be a reality here.

Not going to lie, it's the coolest thing we've seen inside a house in a long time. But is it worth $1 million? No.

This house is objectively overpriced. If it didn't sell at $6.5 million, it's probably not going to sell for $7.5 million.

Homes in this neighbourhood on average go for $2.1 million, and while this house is anything but average, HouseSigma values it at around $5 million.

Additionally, the comparables are going for much lower than $7.5 million.

So we wouldn't be surprised if the home doesn't sell this time, either.