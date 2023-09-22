Someone is renting out a basic one-bedroom apartment in Toronto for a whopping $7,500

With rent prices higher than we've seen in many months, finding a decent apartment in Toronto on a budget is near impossible, and new tenants are having to resort to worse and worse accommodations as the market and the city's general cost of living get ever more outrageous.

To get a unit for less than the average rent price of $2,898 a month, you may have to share a bedroom, a bed, or opt for an otherwise grim place. And one new listing shows that for a decent spot — even something extremely basic — you may have to dish out way more dough than anticipated.

The one-bedroom unit certainly has a nice view overlooking the Rogers Centre, CN Tower and Lake Ontario from the vantage point of the 33rd floor. It is also quite sizeable at around 1,500 square feet, comes furnished, and has two bathrooms and a parking spot.

But, these perks hardly make the otherwise simple condo worth the appalling $7,500 in rent, which far exceeds the typical cost of one-bedrooms specifically in the city, which go for around $2,620 as of August 2023.

Granted, the building that the apartment is in is definitely prestigious by name — the Ritz-Carlton Residences — and centrally located at Wellington and John Streets.

But to imagine a single person or even a couple being happy to dish out nearly $10k per month in rent for an otherwise average place, especially in this economy, is quite laughable.

Best of luck to the owners, who may or may not be trying to cover their exorbitant mortgage interest on a very overpriced condo.

At a lower rate, though, this may be one of those "better off buying than renting" scenarios.