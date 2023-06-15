Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
crocodile rock toronto

Interior of Toronto bar Crocodile Rock finally gutted to make way for condo

Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

One of Toronto's most recognizable bars, Crocodile Rock, was just one of many nightlife establishments to shutter its doors at the height of lockdowns in 2020. 

The multi-level bar — affectionately known as "Croc Rock" by regulars — sat in the heart of the Entertainment District for nearly three decades, and attracted massive lineups full of partygoers every summer

Whether it was grabbing after-work beers, enjoying the summer breeze on the rooftop patio, or taking shots with friends on the dancefloor, the bar was always a "crockin' good time," as its exterior message cleverly suggested. 

Since shutting down in May 2020, the establishment has sat empty, gloomy, and idle at the corner of Adelaide and Duncan — a stark contrast to the lively nightlife destination it once was. 

Recent images of the interior of the bar show the very last remnants of the establishment, including a Crocodile Rock painting on its brick wall, as well several structural elements including railings, and floor tiles. 

It's difficult to believe that the space was once filled to the brim with heart-pumping music and drunk patrons, and serves as a somber reminder of all the beloved spaces lost to condo developments in Toronto in recent years. 

The gutted bar is set to be replaced by a proposed 60-storey mixed-use condominium building with 554 units designed by AS + GG Architecture for Freed Developments. 

The development's construction start date and estimated completion date are still to be determined. 

Lead photo by

Tom R. 
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Interior of Toronto bar Crocodile Rock finally gutted to make way for condo

Big plans in the works to redevelop Toronto bus terminal

This $4 million Toronto home is an original 'Painted Lady'

This $19 million home in Oakville is one of the last remaining lakefront estates

Here are the few places in Ontario you can still get a home for under $200k

Toronto rents just skyrocketed again and here's how much you'll need to spend

This 11-foot-wide Toronto house just sold for $300K over asking

This $13 million Toronto home makes you feel like you live in the forest