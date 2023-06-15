Interior of Toronto bar Crocodile Rock finally gutted to make way for condo
One of Toronto's most recognizable bars, Crocodile Rock, was just one of many nightlife establishments to shutter its doors at the height of lockdowns in 2020.
The multi-level bar — affectionately known as "Croc Rock" by regulars — sat in the heart of the Entertainment District for nearly three decades, and attracted massive lineups full of partygoers every summer.
Whether it was grabbing after-work beers, enjoying the summer breeze on the rooftop patio, or taking shots with friends on the dancefloor, the bar was always a "crockin' good time," as its exterior message cleverly suggested.
Since shutting down in May 2020, the establishment has sat empty, gloomy, and idle at the corner of Adelaide and Duncan — a stark contrast to the lively nightlife destination it once was.
Recent images of the interior of the bar show the very last remnants of the establishment, including a Crocodile Rock painting on its brick wall, as well several structural elements including railings, and floor tiles.
Croc Rock 🐊. One of the last remnants of the brief club district era. It closed early in the pandemic, and is now being gutted in advance of redevelopment. pic.twitter.com/qmH5VCYWzn— Gil Meslin (@g_meslin) June 15, 2023
It's difficult to believe that the space was once filled to the brim with heart-pumping music and drunk patrons, and serves as a somber reminder of all the beloved spaces lost to condo developments in Toronto in recent years.
The gutted bar is set to be replaced by a proposed 60-storey mixed-use condominium building with 554 units designed by AS + GG Architecture for Freed Developments.
The development's construction start date and estimated completion date are still to be determined.
