Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
561 Arlington Ave Toronto

This all-glass Toronto home is now $1 million cheaper than it was last year

Last April, when 561 Arlington Ave. was first listed for $3.6 million, blogTO featured this stunning glass house

However, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom house sat on the market for two months and never sold. 

Realtor Zack Fenwick, who has recently re-listed the property at $2,499,000, told blogTO that when it was originally listed with another realtor in 2022, the home was actually unfinished. 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The open concept kitchen, dining and living areas. 

"The basement wasn't finished, parts of the kitchen weren't finished," he explained. 

In fact, if you look at the old listing photos you'll even see some of the construction debris in the driveway. 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

Since the first listing, the kitchen has been finished. 

But since Fenwick and Harvey Kalles Real Estate took over the listing of this house, there's been some major updates. 

"We recommended the client complete the rennovation and bring it to a turn-key state," explained Fenwick. 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

According to the listing, more than $100,000 have been put into upgrades and finishing the renovation of the house. 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Now the home is completely move-in ready — and it's had a big drop in price. 

After being on and off the market four times in the past year, it's now more than $1 million less than when it was first listed.

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

Another bedroom. 

Fenwick explained that this is all part of their strategy to get more traffic to the house. 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The foyer is a stunning atrium-like space with a 14-foot wall of windows. 

The strategy is already working after only one day on the market. According to Fenwick, house viewing bookings have been rolling in. 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The living room has a fireplace and sliding doors that walk out to a patio. 

And it's a good thing, too, because this house deserves to be seen. 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The home was designed and built in 2009 by architect Cary Linden.

"[The house] is so unique," said Fenwick, noting the steel and glass construction that brings the surrounding nature right into the house.

"It's such an oasis in the city. You only get stuff like this in cottage country." 

561 Arlington Ave Toronto

The front of the house. 

The deadline for offers for the stunning property is next week, and Fenwick has his fingers crossed that the home will finally get the offer it deserves. 

Lead photo by

Kuba Los 
