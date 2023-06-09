This all-glass Toronto home is now $1 million cheaper than it was last year

Last April, when 561 Arlington Ave. was first listed for $3.6 million, blogTO featured this stunning glass house.

However, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom house sat on the market for two months and never sold.

Realtor Zack Fenwick, who has recently re-listed the property at $2,499,000, told blogTO that when it was originally listed with another realtor in 2022, the home was actually unfinished.

"The basement wasn't finished, parts of the kitchen weren't finished," he explained.

In fact, if you look at the old listing photos you'll even see some of the construction debris in the driveway.

But since Fenwick and Harvey Kalles Real Estate took over the listing of this house, there's been some major updates.

"We recommended the client complete the rennovation and bring it to a turn-key state," explained Fenwick.

According to the listing, more than $100,000 have been put into upgrades and finishing the renovation of the house.

Now the home is completely move-in ready — and it's had a big drop in price.

After being on and off the market four times in the past year, it's now more than $1 million less than when it was first listed.

Fenwick explained that this is all part of their strategy to get more traffic to the house.

The strategy is already working after only one day on the market. According to Fenwick, house viewing bookings have been rolling in.

And it's a good thing, too, because this house deserves to be seen.

"[The house] is so unique," said Fenwick, noting the steel and glass construction that brings the surrounding nature right into the house.

"It's such an oasis in the city. You only get stuff like this in cottage country."

The deadline for offers for the stunning property is next week, and Fenwick has his fingers crossed that the home will finally get the offer it deserves.