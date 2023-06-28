Toronto Dollarama location could soon be torn down and redeveloped

A Toronto neighbourhood may soon have to say goodbye to its local Dollarama location.

The discount retail location at 1099 Broadview Avenue is the subject of a new development application seeking to bring a ten-storey mixed-use, residential and retail building to the site of the current Dollarama and its associated surface parking lot.

The June 12 application from developer Crombie REIT seeks rezoning and an amendment to Toronto's Official Plan to permit a ten-storey building designed by architects RAW Design in place of the existing retail location.

The proposed total building area of 21,370 square metres would be dedicated almost entirely to residential space, accounting for 98 per cent of the total floor area.

A total of 282 residential units are proposed across the C-shaped mid-rise, however, it is not yet specified whether these would be built as condominiums or rentals in these early stages of the proposal.

The units are planned in a breakdown of 137 one-bedrooms, 117 two-bedrooms, and 28 three-bedroom layouts.

Though the Dollarama would be lost to redevelopment, there are indeed plans to maintain a retail presence along this stretch of Broadview. It is far too early to know which tenants would occupy the building's retail component, consisting of 395 square metres spread across two commercial units fronting Broadview.

South of this new retail space, a portion of the site currently occupied by surface parking would be dedicated to the City as a new public park, creating a new green space measuring 388 square metres, or 4,171 square feet, to complement Charles Sauriol Parkette across the street.

New park space would be joined by additional public realm upgrades, including a generous front setback allowing for the planting of new street trees along Broadview, lining up with the vision established by the City's Broadview Avenue Urban Design Guidelines.