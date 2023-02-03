Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
3 mildenhall road toronto

$7.4 million Toronto home in affluent neighbourhood gets ultra modern makeover

Toronto's very prestigious Lawrence Park community has some of the city's most beautiful, unique and largest homes - and the neighbourhood's newest listing matches all of those attributes. 

Listed at $7.4 million, 3 Mildenhall Road has been completely renovated and is now dripping in marble and wainscoting. It even boasts some special perks like a bar, dog washing area and home theatre.

First looks at the 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home shows a red-brick exterior with column finishes, two decorative dormers and windows galore.

The 6,500-square-foot mansion is custom-built by Sherwood Homes and features intricate wainscotting and blonde hardwood floorings throughout the home.

3 mildenhall roadRaised ceilings are another design aspect that is repeated throughout the house, which highlights the ample space in both the dining room and living room areas.

3 mildenhall roadFrench doors basically line the entire back of the house and walk out to the backyard and pool. 

3 mildenhall roadAttached to a family room is the mid-size kitchen which isn't gigantic like other Lawrence Park homes, it's still roomy enough to whip up a meal. 

3 mildenhall roadThe kitchen has been beautifully renovated with stark-white finishes and cabinetry, including marbled granite countertops.

The marble covering the hood range is a little bit extra but who says you can't have some opulence in the kitchen? 

3 mildenhall roadExtra-large gas range stoves, two farmhouse sinks and a speciality wine cooler are some extra add-ons for the open-concept kitchen area.

There is a smaller space for a breakfast nook area, but you can always have some more space in the dining room across the way. 

3 mildenhall roadOn the upper level of the home, you'll find the impressive primary bedroom which has vaulted ceilings and a bay window overlooking the garden. 

3 mildenhall roadThe matching five-piece ensuite bathroom could be the perfect place to unwind after a long day by soaking in the gigantic porcelain tub or steaming in a double-wide shower.

3 mildenhall roadDouble closets mean even the most stylish couples will have enough room to store their clothes without cramping or wrinkling - or one person can take all the space for themselves! 

3 mildenhall roadDownstairs in the basement homeowners can relax in another entertaining space or catch a flick in their very-own private theatre.

3 mildenhall roadMy favourite part of this home is the beautiful backyard with an in-ground pool, pool house and hot tub.

3 mildenhall roadThe rectangular, stone pool breaks off from the hot tub area and nestles into the corner of the lot.

Though it features more concrete than grass the backyard is still perfect to threw some summertime parties. 

3 mildenhall roadCompared to other Lawrence Park homes, this house is much smaller in size and square footage but still manages to give off a luxurious vibe.

Listed just days ago and with annual property taxes around $24k this two-storey home is absolutely gorgeous.

