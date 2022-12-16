Real Estate
You can get easy cardio in at this quaint Toronto house for sale at $950K

Who needs a home gym when you can live in a cute little Toronto house perched atop a staircase in the Corso Italia-Davenport area?

Priced at $949,000, buyers of this adorable three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 960 St. Clarens Avenue will — like it or not — have an easy source of daily cardio just by entering and exiting their home, thanks to a 16-step staircase and a rather steeply-inclined street.

Behind the walls of the charming brick exterior, the main living spaces feature hardwood flooring throughout, along with new lighting, shutters, window coverings, and recently renovated washrooms.

The kitchen is a unique space that hints at the home's age, juxtaposing modern stainless steel appliances against a very 20th-century-looking tile backsplash and other somewhat dated finishes.

Though it comes with a cute breakfast nook to enjoy your morning brew and a bite to eat.

The primary bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower stall.

In addition to its ensuite, the primary bedroom walks out onto a large balcony overlooking the street below.

Described in the listing as an opportunity to "live/invest in this single-family/multi-family property," the detached home includes a separate entrance to a second suite that can be rented out, support a multi-generational household, or whatever the heck else the buyer chooses to do with it.

It may be a basement suite, but the finishes and general style of this subterranean lair absolutely set it apart from your typical dingy underground unit.

The house includes a backyard with a shed and a wood-burning oven, just in case there are any potential buyers out there who are also looking to elevate their pizza-making game.

You can check out more photos of the home by visiting the full listing.

