A tiny shack of a Toronto home for sale at $900K hides a luxurious interior

Don't always judge a book by its cover. Or, in the case of one new real estate listing, don't judge a tiny shack-looking bungalow by its rustic exterior.

Described as a "cozy detached bungalow," this little house at 53 Regent Street in the Keelesdale-Eglinton West area might look a little rough around the edges for its sticker price of $899,000, but if you venture past its budget-looking front doors, you'll be welcomed by a gorgeous luxury interior.

Upon entering the home, its open-concept living and dining room completely defies one's expectations based on the comparatively quaint exterior.

Principal spaces come complete with hardwood flooring and are staged in a contemporary style, giving the relatively cozy space an airy feel.

This aesthetic carried through to a large primary bedroom that features a walk-in closet.

However, the second bedroom is a bit more of a tight squeeze, with little more space than for a bed.

Not everything on the main floor looks sparkling new. The kitchen is a bit of an exception. Though it has definitely been spruced up, you can't help but get the sense that most of the interior design budget went toward remodelling other areas of the home.

The kitchen and its combined breakfast area open out onto a patio.

The cost of this home may be steep on the surface, but owners will be able to recoup some of their investment monthly through a basement apartment suite offering a separate entrance.

This basement unit comes with its own kitchen and separate laundry.



Even with the basement unit and a large yard, the house's almost $900K list price — not far below the current average Toronto home price of $1,089,428 — is a sign of just how tight the market has become in recent years.

You can check out more photos of the home by visiting the listing.