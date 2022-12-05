Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
53 regent street toronto

A tiny shack of a Toronto home for sale at $900K hides a luxurious interior

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Don't always judge a book by its cover. Or, in the case of one new real estate listing, don't judge a tiny shack-looking bungalow by its rustic exterior.

Described as a "cozy detached bungalow," this little house at 53 Regent Street in the Keelesdale-Eglinton West area might look a little rough around the edges for its sticker price of $899,000, but if you venture past its budget-looking front doors, you'll be welcomed by a gorgeous luxury interior.

53 regent street torontoUpon entering the home, its open-concept living and dining room completely defies one's expectations based on the comparatively quaint exterior.

53 regent street toronto

Principal spaces come complete with hardwood flooring and are staged in a contemporary style, giving the relatively cozy space an airy feel.

This aesthetic carried through to a large primary bedroom that features a walk-in closet.

53 regent street torontoHowever, the second bedroom is a bit more of a tight squeeze, with little more space than for a bed.

53 regent street torontoNot everything on the main floor looks sparkling new. The kitchen is a bit of an exception. Though it has definitely been spruced up, you can't help but get the sense that most of the interior design budget went toward remodelling other areas of the home.

53 regent street torontoThe kitchen and its combined breakfast area open out onto a patio.

53 regent street torontoThe cost of this home may be steep on the surface, but owners will be able to recoup some of their investment monthly through a basement apartment suite offering a separate entrance.

This basement unit comes with its own kitchen and separate laundry.

53 regent street toronto
Even with the basement unit and a large yard, the house's almost $900K list price — not far below the current average Toronto home price of $1,089,428 — is a sign of just how tight the market has become in recent years.

53 regent street torontoYou can check out more photos of the home by visiting the listing.

Lead photo by

realtor.ca
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo skyscraper proposed to replace some of Toronto's last affordable apartments

A tiny shack of a Toronto home for sale at $900K hides a luxurious interior

This $3.4 million modern home was designed by a prominent Toronto family

This lavish Toronto mansion's price was slashed by $3.5 million in just a year

Here's what the average Toronto home price will get you in 5 major U.S. cities

An Ontario region's home prices are expected to drop by over $100K in 2023

French Chateau-inspired mansion in Toronto drops its asking price by $2.4 million

This Ontario city's home prices are expected to nosedive by $114K in 2023