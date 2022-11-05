This tiny $1.1 Mississauga house dwarfed by its neighbours has never been on the market

At first glance, this house looks like a child surrounded by professional basketball players.

The custom built-homes to the left and right and frankly, in most of the neighbourhood, make this house look even punier.

But when 903 Tenth St. sells it will likely soon turn into one of those big, modern, custom-built homes.

Even the listing agent Nick Davis writes: "This property is perfect for building a custom home."

Although, a new house is the most likely outcome for this home, let's all take a minute to appreciate the retro splendour of this three-bedroom, one-bedroom bungalow.

This home has never been on the market before and it still has much of the original details.

You'll notice the plaster ceilings, hardwood floors, and wood-panelled walls.

Possibly the most retro-looking room of the home is the kitchen.

It's incredibly dated, with appliances that are older than most of our readers. But we'd pay good money for that original Kit-Cat Klock with the swinging tail and curious eyes!

Alright, now that the trip down memory lane is complete, this home is really being sold for land value.

It is sitting on a 40-by-100-foot lot with no major obstacles in the way.

You pretty much just need to demolish the house and start anew.

It's also in a great location, as Davis points out.

903 Tenth St. is close to the lakefront and only a 20-minute drive to downtown (unless there's traffic, of course).

The home is currently listed for $1,099,999 – which may be a bit overpriced considering you'll then need to spend $600,000 or more to rebuild.

But then again, median prices in that area are $1.3 million and the newer ones are going for over $2 million.