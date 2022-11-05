Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
903 Tenth St. Mississauga

This tiny $1.1 Mississauga house dwarfed by its neighbours has never been on the market

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

At first glance, this house looks like a child surrounded by professional basketball players. 

The custom built-homes to the left and right and frankly, in most of the neighbourhood, make this house look even punier. 

But when 903 Tenth St. sells it will likely soon turn into one of those big, modern, custom-built homes. 

903 Tenth St. Mississauga

The front of the house and driveway. 

Even the listing agent Nick Davis writes: "This property is perfect for building a custom home."

903 Tenth St. Mississauga

One of the bedrooms.

Although, a new house is the most likely outcome for this home, let's all take a minute to appreciate the retro splendour of this three-bedroom, one-bedroom bungalow. 

903 Tenth St. Mississauga

The basement family room. 

This home has never been on the market before and it still has much of the original details.

903 Tenth St. Mississauga

The living room. 

You'll notice the plaster ceilings, hardwood floors, and wood-panelled walls. 

903 Tenth St. Mississauga

The kitchen. 

Possibly the most retro-looking room of the home is the kitchen.

903 Tenth St. Mississauga

The vintage wallpaper and appliances in the kitchen. 

It's incredibly dated, with appliances that are older than most of our readers. But we'd pay good money for that original Kit-Cat Klock with the swinging tail and curious eyes! 

903 Tenth St. Mississauga

The sunroom that walks out to the backyard. 

Alright, now that the trip down memory lane is complete, this home is really being sold for land value. 

903 Tenth St. Mississauga

An aerial shot of the property. 

It is sitting on a 40-by-100-foot lot with no major obstacles in the way.

903 Tenth St. Mississauga

The back of the house. 

You pretty much just need to demolish the house and start anew. 

903 Tenth St. Mississauga

Another bedroom. 

It's also in a great location, as Davis points out.

903 Tenth St. Mississauga

An aerial shot of the Lakeview neighbourhood. 

903 Tenth St. is close to the lakefront and only a 20-minute drive to downtown (unless there's traffic, of course). 

903 Tenth St. Mississauga

The primary bedroom. 

The home is currently listed for $1,099,999 – which may be a bit overpriced considering you'll then need to spend $600,000 or more to rebuild.

903 Tenth St. Mississauga

The front of the house. 

But then again, median prices in that area are $1.3 million and the newer ones are going for over $2 million

Photos by

realtor.ca
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This tiny $1.1 Mississauga house dwarfed by its neighbours has never been on the market

Doug Ford wants to ruin Toronto's Greenbelt and people are raging

This $1.3 million Toronto home would be the perfect set for That '70s Show

Niagara Falls aims for futuristic new skyline with several proposals in the works

Toronto home prices are flattening out but practically nobody is selling

Where people in the GTA are overbidding and underbidding on homes the most

This $7 million Toronto home looks like it's straight from the pages of Architectural Digest

Developers want to delete entire Toronto golf course for towers and huge new park