This ultra-modern Toronto home with an elevator is for sale at $10.8 million

A futuristic Toronto home and potential business space in the affluent Avenue and Lawrence neighbourhood is up for grabs, if you can shell out the asking price of almost $11 million, that is.

Advertised as an "exceptional opportunity to own a free-standing mixed commercial/office/residential building in the heart of Avenue/Lawrence," the listing for 378 Fairlawn Avenue offers buyers a range of possibilities, though it'll set you back $10,888,000.

The home was built by interior design studio Creative Avenues in 2019, which vacated in 2021 for new digs nearby, leaving the six-bedroom (plus one additional basement bedroom), nine-bathroom building without a tenant.

While it's zoned for both commercial and residential, the listing shows the approximately 5,000 square-foot, three-storey property staged as a home, while stressing its opportunity for business owners.

Its modern exterior aesthetic carries over to the interiors, boasting luxurious finishes throughout.

An open-concept kitchen and dining room opens out onto an outdoor terrace.

This outdoor space features patio furniture and a gas grill.

The primary bedroom offers an enormous walk-in closet, which will likely be necessary if your wardrobe is as expansive as your food refrigeration needs.

Connected to the walk-in, an en suite bathroom offers paired sinks and a standalone soaker tub.

Foodies take notice, as this home offers more kitchen appliances than some restaurants.

Owners will get six fridges (including one really cool lime-green retro-style SMEG model), four dishwashers, three wall ovens, a pair of Frigidaire slide-in rangers, two induction cooktops, and three microwaves.

But the standout of this home has got to be the Niagara Belco commercial elevator serving all three floors — a handy perk to have when your home comes with six fridges and you are probably too full to pull yourself up the stairs.

Even if the price seems right, the property will set you back almost $41K per year in property taxes alone, so its potential as a live-work commercial/residence can't be understated.

You can check out the full listing and additional photos of the property here.