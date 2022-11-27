Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
378 fairlawn avenue toronto

This ultra-modern Toronto home with an elevator is for sale at $10.8 million

A futuristic Toronto home and potential business space in the affluent Avenue and Lawrence neighbourhood is up for grabs, if you can shell out the asking price of almost $11 million, that is.

Advertised as an "exceptional opportunity to own a free-standing mixed commercial/office/residential building in the heart of Avenue/Lawrence," the listing for 378 Fairlawn Avenue offers buyers a range of possibilities, though it'll set you back $10,888,000.

378 fairlawn avenue torontoThe home was built by interior design studio Creative Avenues in 2019, which vacated in 2021 for new digs nearby, leaving the six-bedroom (plus one additional basement bedroom), nine-bathroom building without a tenant.

378 fairlawn avenue torontoWhile it's zoned for both commercial and residential, the listing shows the approximately 5,000 square-foot, three-storey property staged as a home, while stressing its opportunity for business owners.

378 fairlawn avenue torontoIts modern exterior aesthetic carries over to the interiors, boasting luxurious finishes throughout.

378 fairlawn avenue torontoAn open-concept kitchen and dining room opens out onto an outdoor terrace.

378 fairlawn avenue torontoThis outdoor space features patio furniture and a gas grill.

378 fairlawn avenue torontoThe primary bedroom offers an enormous walk-in closet, which will likely be necessary if your wardrobe is as expansive as your food refrigeration needs.

378 fairlawn avenue torontoConnected to the walk-in, an en suite bathroom offers paired sinks and a standalone soaker tub.

378 fairlawn avenue torontoFoodies take notice, as this home offers more kitchen appliances than some restaurants.

378 fairlawn avenue torontoOwners will get six fridges (including one really cool lime-green retro-style SMEG model), four dishwashers, three wall ovens, a pair of Frigidaire slide-in rangers, two induction cooktops, and three microwaves.

378 fairlawn avenue torontoBut the standout of this home has got to be the Niagara Belco commercial elevator serving all three floors — a handy perk to have when your home comes with six fridges and you are probably too full to pull yourself up the stairs.

378 fairlawn avenue torontoEven if the price seems right, the property will set you back almost $41K per year in property taxes alone, so its potential as a live-work commercial/residence can't be understated.

378 fairlawn avenue torontoYou can check out the full listing and additional photos of the property here.

Lead photo by

realtor.ca
