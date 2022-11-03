Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

This $7 million Toronto home looks like it's straight from the pages of Architectural Digest

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

"To behold a masterpiece is one thing, to be able to live within a masterpiece is quite another," begins the listing for 32 Hudson Drive

And while normally we'd roll our eyes at the dramatic overindulgent language, this five-bedroom, six-bathroom Moore Park residence really is a magnificent masterpiece.

The home has been renovated with such care and detail that it seriously looks like it belongs in Architectural Digest32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

The bay window in the living room. 

The choice of finishes and materials are timeless but still unique. 

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

The kitchen. 

For example, the Laminam Seta liquorice natural kitchen counters have such a cool texture. 

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

The family room is open-concept beside the kitchen and breakfast nook. 

And the green marble that's on the kitchen hood vent and mirrored on the family room fireplace is stunning. 

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

The dining room. 

The home boasts 5,200 square feet of living space with generous principal rooms. 

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

There are four gas fireplaces with custom marble surrounds. 

The formal living room complete with bay window and a stately fireplace.

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

The home has oak wood herringbone floors. 

The formal dining room is curated with a built-in cabinet. 

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

One of the bedrooms with built-in wardrobe and desk. 

The bedrooms are upstairs and they're all stylish. 

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

The primary bedroom with a fireplace and hidden access to the den. 

The primary bedroom is especially well thought out with a den that can be converted into an extra bedroom if desired. 

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

The primary ensuite. 

The primary bedroom also has a stunning ensuite bathroom with a steam shower. 

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

The foyer. 

The steam shower is just one of the bougie things this home has.

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

The breakfast nook walks out into the backyard. 

Probably the coolest thing at this place is the built-in natural essential oil scent system, meaning your house will ALWAYS smell amazing. 

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

A bedroom. 

It also has a dog wash, radiant in-floor heating, built-in Sonos and electric blind systems. 

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

The gym could also be turned into an extra bedroom if needed. 

There's more living space in the basement with a pro-grade gym, extra bedroom and a rec room. 

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

The saltwater pool and hot tub. 

And outside is equally remarkable.

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

The cabana. 

There's a cabana with an outdoor BBQ and bar area with wine on tap, a saltwater hot tub and a saltwater pool with an electric, retractable cover. 
32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

The den. 

"This, quite simply, is a remarkably exceptional home," sums up realtor Myles Slocombe in the listing. 

32 Hudson Dr. Toronto

The back of the house. 

The home is listed for a page-turning $6,890,000

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Niagara Falls aims for futuristic new skyline with several proposals in the works

Toronto home prices are flattening out but practically nobody is selling

Where people in the GTA are overbidding and underbidding on homes the most

This $7 million Toronto home looks like it's straight from the pages of Architectural Digest

Developers want to delete entire Toronto golf course for towers and huge new park

This $1.7 million Toronto home looks like it was split in half

A famous Toronto mansion just sold for millions of dollars under asking

Teardown turns Toronto building into cool cross-section with rare views inside