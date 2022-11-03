This $7 million Toronto home looks like it's straight from the pages of Architectural Digest

"To behold a masterpiece is one thing, to be able to live within a masterpiece is quite another," begins the listing for 32 Hudson Drive.

And while normally we'd roll our eyes at the dramatic overindulgent language, this five-bedroom, six-bathroom Moore Park residence really is a magnificent masterpiece.



The home has been renovated with such care and detail that it seriously looks like it belongs in Architectural Digest.

The choice of finishes and materials are timeless but still unique.

For example, the Laminam Seta liquorice natural kitchen counters have such a cool texture.

And the green marble that's on the kitchen hood vent and mirrored on the family room fireplace is stunning.

The home boasts 5,200 square feet of living space with generous principal rooms.

The formal living room complete with bay window and a stately fireplace.

The formal dining room is curated with a built-in cabinet.

The bedrooms are upstairs and they're all stylish.

The primary bedroom is especially well thought out with a den that can be converted into an extra bedroom if desired.

The primary bedroom also has a stunning ensuite bathroom with a steam shower.

The steam shower is just one of the bougie things this home has.

Probably the coolest thing at this place is the built-in natural essential oil scent system, meaning your house will ALWAYS smell amazing.

It also has a dog wash, radiant in-floor heating, built-in Sonos and electric blind systems.

There's more living space in the basement with a pro-grade gym, extra bedroom and a rec room.

And outside is equally remarkable.

There's a cabana with an outdoor BBQ and bar area with wine on tap, a saltwater hot tub and a saltwater pool with an electric, retractable cover.



"This, quite simply, is a remarkably exceptional home," sums up realtor Myles Slocombe in the listing.

The home is listed for a page-turning $6,890,000.