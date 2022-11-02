Century-old Toronto house has seen a $10 million price increase in just six years

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of Toronto's history, and have $16,595,000 to spare, look no further than 2 Castle Frank Road.

Situated in South Rosedale, the recently-listed Georgian-style mansion was built in 1926, and is designated as a heritage property under the Ontario Heritage Act.

Dubbed the R. C. H Cassels House, the home is named for the first owner of the property, who stood as the first registrar of the Supreme Court of Canada.

Despite its heritage status, the home has been meticulously renovated since it was last on the market in 2016, incorporating modern comforts while maintaining the grandeur of its original details. The upgrades have led to a $10,370,000 price increase, too.

Partially hidden from the street by a row of trees, the stately residence boasts nearly 11,000 square feet of living space and is "ideal for entertaining on a grand scale."

The impressive principal rooms boast 10-foot ceilings and thoughtfully restored details, including crown mouldings, stained glass windows, and hardwood floors.

The library has gorgeous wood-panelled walls, a stone fireplace, and overlooks the sprawling front garden. Another fireplace can be found in the living room, which walks out to the terrace.

The sun-filled chef's kitchen has an oversized island, overlay and stainless steel appliances, and marble countertops. There's a breakfast area as well as a formal dining room with yet another fireplace.

There are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms throughout the home. The primary bedroom features a fireplace, ensuite, walk-in closet, and private balcony.

The lower level includes a custom wine cellar, a full-sized home gym with change rooms and showers, and an expansive family entertainment and games room.

Renowned landscape architect Ron Holbrook designed the stunning outdoor space, which features an expansive terrace, a built-in barbeque, a large gas fireplace, and a pool. The home also backs onto Craigleigh Gardens, offering even more picturesque greenspace.

Described as a "truly unique offering," you can check out the full listing for 2 Castle Frank Road here.