654 Queen St. W Toronto

Toronto bakeshop building is for sale for $4 million

There's something a bit mysterious and captivating about the buildings along Queen Street. 

While many of us know what the ground level of these buildings look like, especially if you're a Sweetie Pie fan, not many Torontonians can say they know what the rest of the building looks like. 

Or maybe you're like us and just curious about what the commercial store frontage is actually worth for a place right on Queen St. West.

Either way, the recent listing of 654 Queen St. W satisfies both of these curiosities. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

Inside the Sweet Pie retail space. 

Listed for $3,980,000, this three-storey mixed commercial and residential building boasts approximately 3,300 square feet of space. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The ice cream counter and customer-facing area. 

On the main floor, you have the retail space, which is currently being leased to Sweetie Pie's bakery, one of blogTO's best pie makers

654 Queen St. W Toronto

Sweetie Pie back office. 

This lease also has the option for an extension, according to the listing. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The display counter. 

The space is bright and airy with soaring ceilings, but you'd know that if you've ever been inside. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

One of the bedrooms in the two-bedroom apartment with a walk-out to the balcony. 

What you might not know is what the residential part of this building looks like.

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The main floor of the two-bedroom apartment. 

On the second level of the house is the living room and kitchen of a two-bedroom, two-storey, pied-a-terre. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The kitchen in the two-bedroom apartment with stainless steel appliances. 

It was originally designed for a mother who wanted a spot to stay while visiting her daughter in Toronto. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The two-bedroom apartment living room. 

But it has since become a lovely rental apartment. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The two-bedroom apatment. 

It's spacious, bright and recently renovated. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

Stained glass windows in the stairwell. 

There's also plenty of character with features like exposed brick walls, stained glass windows. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The primary bedroom in the two-bedroom apartment. 

On the third level are the bedrooms for the two-bedroom apartment as well as a four-piece bathroom and a patio. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The studio apartment kitchen and living room. 

The rear half of the second floor also has a studio apartment with a small kitchen, three-piece bathroom and a large deck. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The studio apartment with a murphy bed. 

Both the apartments are tenanted. The two-bedroom apartment is on a month-to-month tenancy, while the studio is on a year contract. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The back deck off the studio apartment. 

This is great if you're looking to invest in a building and make some rental income, but if you'd like to live in one of the units you'll have to kick somone out. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The third floor patio. 

Another major downside to this place is there is ZERO parking, which right now is only a problem for the tenants but could be an issue if you moved in. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The powder room in the two-bedroom apartment. 

Parking or no parking, this building is in a primo location and has three sources of revenue. 

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The main bathroom in the two-bedroom apartment. 

The listing also hints that the rental income is sweet as pie, stating that it has an "excellent cap rate with annual rent escalation."

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The basement. 

This building also has a basement with eight-foot ceilings for extra space and a backyard.  

654 Queen St. W Toronto

The backyard and back of the building. 

And with the possibility of free pie every now and again what more could you want in an investment property? 

