Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

This $4 million house near Toronto was designed by the iconic architect Leo Venchiarutti

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
If you've ever been to the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinberg, you might recognize the similarities in building structure between this four-bedroom home, and the 1954 McMichael residence that has since become significant for a stunning collection of Canadian art

That's because they were both designed by Toronto's great Modernist architect, Leo E. Venchiarutti. 

But unlike the McMichael's gallery – this unique home is still for residential purposes.

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

The A-frame part of the house. 

This iconic "A-Frame" home, which according to the listing was featured in The Globe and Mail, is located just outside of Toronto in lovely Caledon, Ontario on four acres of land. 

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

An aerial shot of the house surrounded by trees. 

The home is great for outdoor enthusiasts and hermits alike since your only neighbours are hundreds of trees. 

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

The pool. 

Also, the backyard is better than a five-star hotel. The saltwater pool, giant firepit, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen, all with the forest as a backdrop, is chef's kiss.

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

The backyard firepit. 

Plus if the pool doesn't cut it for your outdoor adventures, you're close to the Bruce Trail, Caledon ski club, The Devil's Pulpit golf course, and more. 

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

The family room with stunning views. 

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. was designed to take in the scenic views of the surrounding property, making both the inside and outside of the house equally appealing. 

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

The foyer. 

Indoors, the home has been renovated since Venchiarutti was involved, so you'll see touches of modern trends like the matte black hexagon backsplash in the kitchen. 

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

The newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 

But the bones of the original design are still very much there, seen in the natural stone pillars. 

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

The dining room. 

Much of the home is modern with an open concept layout. 

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

A view of the living room from the loft. 

The absurdly high ceilings and abundance of windows make the spaces extra airy. 

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

The cathedral ceilings, large fireplace and exposed beams give the home an abundance of architectural character. 

The A-Frame part of the house also features a double-sided wood-burning fireplace that gives you that cozy cabin feel. 

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

The loft area is currently functioning as a home office. 

The home is a bungalow except for a lofty office space.

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

The primary bedroom with wall-to-wall closets. 

The bedrooms are on either side of the main living space and each features its own ensuite bathroom. 

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

The rec room in the basement. 

On the lower level of the house are an extra bedroom, a large rec room and even a sauna. 

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

A home gym. 

And, you might even be able to get this home for a bit of a bargain.

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

The sauna in the downstairs bathroom. 

This is the second time it's been listed this year.

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

The freestanding soaker tub in the primary ensuite bathroom. 

Previously the home was listed for $4.2 million but now it's back on the market at $3,799,000

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. Caledon

The backyard. 

The only thing this house doesn't have is a collection of Group of Seven paintings... 

