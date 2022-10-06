This $4 million house near Toronto was designed by the iconic architect Leo Venchiarutti

If you've ever been to the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinberg, you might recognize the similarities in building structure between this four-bedroom home, and the 1954 McMichael residence that has since become significant for a stunning collection of Canadian art.

That's because they were both designed by Toronto's great Modernist architect, Leo E. Venchiarutti.

But unlike the McMichael's gallery – this unique home is still for residential purposes.

This iconic "A-Frame" home, which according to the listing was featured in The Globe and Mail, is located just outside of Toronto in lovely Caledon, Ontario on four acres of land.

The home is great for outdoor enthusiasts and hermits alike since your only neighbours are hundreds of trees.

Also, the backyard is better than a five-star hotel. The saltwater pool, giant firepit, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen, all with the forest as a backdrop, is chef's kiss.

Plus if the pool doesn't cut it for your outdoor adventures, you're close to the Bruce Trail, Caledon ski club, The Devil's Pulpit golf course, and more.

55 Caledon Mountain Dr. was designed to take in the scenic views of the surrounding property, making both the inside and outside of the house equally appealing.

Indoors, the home has been renovated since Venchiarutti was involved, so you'll see touches of modern trends like the matte black hexagon backsplash in the kitchen.

But the bones of the original design are still very much there, seen in the natural stone pillars.

Much of the home is modern with an open concept layout.

The absurdly high ceilings and abundance of windows make the spaces extra airy.

The A-Frame part of the house also features a double-sided wood-burning fireplace that gives you that cozy cabin feel.

The home is a bungalow except for a lofty office space.

The bedrooms are on either side of the main living space and each features its own ensuite bathroom.

On the lower level of the house are an extra bedroom, a large rec room and even a sauna.

And, you might even be able to get this home for a bit of a bargain.

This is the second time it's been listed this year.

Previously the home was listed for $4.2 million but now it's back on the market at $3,799,000.

The only thing this house doesn't have is a collection of Group of Seven paintings...