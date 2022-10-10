A landmark office mansion is on sale in Toronto for $7 million

Recognized as the benchmark example of Toronto's Romanesque design, this landmark office mansion located at 37 Madison Avenue is a breathtaking piece of history.

The building is located just outside Spadina station, steps away from the prestigious Yorkville neighbourhood and University of Toronto campus.

The mansion was custom designed by one of Toronto's most prestigious historical architects, E.J. Lennox, who also designed Casa Loma and Old City Hall.

Originally constructed in 1883 as a private residence, the building is now a thriving office space with both historic and modern elements.

The exterior is composed of rustric stone foundations, red brick, and a recessed entry with a wooden door.

Upon entry, you're greeted with one-of-a-kind stained glass windows that make the space feel like a castle.

The staircase is nothing short of enchanting, as it seamlessly flows through the building from the ground floor.

The three-storey building is currently home to 12 executive offices.

Some of the office spaces have a more modern feel, with bright, white walls, and renovated windows and floors.

Others keep some of the historic elements of the building, through arched pathways and rustic fireplaces.

The building currently boasts over 7,000 square feet of floor space, with the potential to expand up to 8,400 square feet.

The luxurious office mansion doesn't come cheap, and is currently on the market for $7,195,ooo.