This $1.8 million Toronto home has been on and off the market for years and just won't sell

Toronto has a lot of Victorian houses, but most aren't as handsome as 102 Seaton St.

Located in South Cabbagetown, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home with over 3,450 square feet of living space, has been professionally restored, renovated, and expanded.

The home managed to keep a lot of the original charm, like the double wood doors, stained glass windows, plaster ceiling medallions, intricate crown moulding, original fireplaces and more.

But mixed with all that original charm are modern and updated interiors that combine in perfect harmony.

The home is narrow, only 18-feet wide, but it doesn't feel cramped.

The tall ceilings and natural light open up the space.

The cathedral ceilings with skylights over the kitchen bring even more light into the space.

The bedrooms are located on the second and third floors of the home.

The primary bedroom doesn't have an ensuite but the third floor, which has 400 square feet of space, does.

The home also offers an oasis-like backyard and a detached garage which could be turned into a laneway house if desired.

Location-wise, you're close to downtown and all the transit links.

And with all that in mind, it's shocking to know this home has been on and off the market since 2019.

We wrote about the house back then when it was listed for $1,798,000 and just assumed it would sell.

But, according to the listing records, the deal fell through.

Since then, it's been on and off the market for the better part of two years.

In 2021, it was listed for $2,189,000, and then in 2022, it was first listed for $2,895,000 but dropped its price after three months to $2,695,000.

Now, it's been relisted at $2,595,000.

And while the Toronto real estate market has gone up considerably since 2019, a 44 per cent increase on the price of the house is a bit quizzical even by Toronto standards, especially when there's been nothing else done to the house in the last three years.