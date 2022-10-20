Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
102 Seaton Street Toronto

This $1.8 million Toronto home has been on and off the market for years and just won't sell

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto has a lot of Victorian houses, but most aren't as handsome as 102 Seaton St.

Located in South Cabbagetown, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home with over 3,450 square feet of living space, has been professionally restored, renovated, and expanded.

The home managed to keep a lot of the original charm, like the double wood doors, stained glass windows, plaster ceiling medallions, intricate crown moulding, original fireplaces and more.

102 Seaton Street Toronto

The living room. 

But mixed with all that original charm are modern and updated interiors that combine in perfect harmony.

102 Seaton Street Toronto

The dining room. 

The home is narrow, only 18-feet wide, but it doesn't feel cramped.

102 Seaton Street Toronto

The family room. 

The tall ceilings and natural light open up the space. 

102 Seaton Street Toronto

The kitchen. 

The cathedral ceilings with skylights over the kitchen bring even more light into the space. 

102 Seaton Street Toronto

A bedroom with built-in bookcase. 

The bedrooms are located on the second and third floors of the home. 

102 Seaton Street Toronto

The primary bedroom with a walk-in closet. 

The primary bedroom doesn't have an ensuite but the third floor, which has 400 square feet of space, does. 

102 Seaton Street Toronto

The backyard. 

The home also offers an oasis-like backyard and a detached garage which could be turned into a laneway house if desired. 

102 Seaton Street Toronto

The main bathroom. 

Location-wise, you're close to downtown and all the transit links. 

102 Seaton Street Toronto

The loft bedroom. 

And with all that in mind, it's shocking to know this home has been on and off the market since 2019. 

102 Seaton Street Toronto

The foyer. 

We wrote about the house back then when it was listed for $1,798,000 and just assumed it would sell. 

102 Seaton Street Toronto

Some of the original moulding. 

But, according to the listing records, the deal fell through. 

102 Seaton Street Toronto

A meditation nook. 

Since then, it's been on and off the market for the better part of two years

102 Seaton St. Toronto

The walk-in closet off the primary bedroom. 

In 2021, it was listed for $2,189,000, and then in 2022, it was first listed for $2,895,000 but dropped its price after three months to $2,695,000.

102 Seaton Street Toronto

The laneway garage. 

Now, it's been relisted at $2,595,000.

102 Seaton Street Toronto

The house has laneway house approval. 

And while the Toronto real estate market has gone up considerably since 2019, a 44 per cent increase on the price of the house is a bit quizzical even by Toronto standards, especially when there's been nothing else done to the house in the last three years.

Photos by

Julian Mendl
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $1.8 million Toronto home has been on and off the market for years and just won't sell

Toronto has the largest gap between rent prices and mortgage payments in Canada

Huge condo tower to replace grocery store in Toronto

Former home of Nestle Canada is now most expensive real estate in Toronto at $95 million

This dated Toronto home is being listed for an 'affordable price' of $2.6 million

This $4 million Toronto heritage home was revamped into three separate apartments

This $2.1 million Toronto mansion is spooky as hell

This $12 million Oakville mansion looks like it belongs in the Hamptons