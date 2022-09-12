Someone in Toronto is renting out one room to four people in bunk beds and it's not cheap

Renting out single rooms to multiple tenants at the same time seems to be a big trend among Toronto landlords right now, with people targeting students in particular, hoping they'll pay top dollar for very dorm-style housing situations amid surging demand and rising prices.

The latest is a posting that caught the attention of Redditors for the fact that it offers some very interesting options for would-be tenants, one of which would see a total of four people splitting bunk beds in a single cramped bedroom.

"Condo with a fantastic view of the Ontario lake. Includes (no extra cost): in-house cleaner, internet, water, hydro, laundry, TVs, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Crave, gym, swimming pool, party room, pool table, table tennis, sauna, jacuzzi," the Roomies ad boasts of the furnished unit near Queen's Quay and Bathurst Street.

It then goes on to describe four very different accommodation scenarios that tenants can choose from, depending on their budget.

The priciest is $1,500 per month for the one "smaller room" in the apartment, which you would have to yourself, along with the use of a shared kitchen, living room, balcony and bathroom. "It will be furnished with a bed, table, chair and wardrobe," the poster writes of the room.

Another option for the same $1,500 price tag states that "you will have one roommate," but does not say that the room you're in would be private.

The third is for someone with a budget of $1,200, and simply says "you will have two roommates;" the fourth option, for $950, says you would have three.

The landlord then goes on to describe the setup in better detail, saying that the 675-square-foot unit has one shared bedroom with bunk beds, one smaller den/bedroom, and then the shared living spaces mentioned above, though the apartment is only listed as a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment.

"The Queen size bed that you see in the photos will be replaced by bunk beds before your move," the ad explains.

So yes, for $950 per month, you could share a single room with three other roommates, along with a fourth, ostensibly the poster, who would get a separate, private bedroom — absolutely wild, even for Toronto.

"I'm pretty sure this is illegal for this person to try to fit 4 people in one room in bunk beds," the person who shared the link to Reddit wrote. "Room search has gotten INSANE."

After a few days up — and perhaps due to all of the attention from the popular Reddit thread about the apartment — the landlord has since amended their description to offer only the options of $1,200 for a shared bedroom with one other person (in bunk beds, again), or $1,500 for your own individual bedroom, with someone in the second.

Still a ridiculous price point and concept in general.