You can buy this giant house on a private island for less than a Toronto condo

If you've been considering getting tied into a lengthy mortgage on an exorbitantly expensive Toronto condo (though prices are finally falling, and fast), you may want to consider taking your chunk of change elsewhere to greener pastures, where the same amount can buy you a far larger waterfront home on an entire private island.

This is the case with one new listing that just popped up near Mallorytown, Ontario — about three hours' driving from downtown — which includes a 2,150-square-foot house on a giant lot right on the St. Lawrence River.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is for sale for a mere $795,000, which is just a bit more than the average condo in the GTA.

Not only do you get a private beach, mountain views and tons of frontage on this property, but also multiple docks and buildings, and a fully-enclosed lower-level walkout suite for family, friends or renters.

Living space abounds between the two floors — at only $369 per square foot, which will be shockingly low for Torontonians — and there is also outdoor deck space on both levels, along with the acres of nature at your door.

The listing really sells the experience, asking would-be buyers to imagine "waking up to the sound of loons as a gentle summer fog lifts off the water. The faint smell of campfire from last night at the beach mixed with a fresh pot of coffee brewing in the kitchen."

"Your day starts off with a walk down to the dock to watch as your children and dog are begging to play in your private shallow entrance beach," it continues.

"You look back up to the cottage, your partner is getting a chance to sleep in for a change, and you think how fortunate you are to have this experience."

While the location isn't city living, it is desirable in its own way: 1.5 hours away from Ottawa and Syracuse, NY, about three hours from both Montreal and Toronto, and less than 15 minutes from the Thousand Islands International Bridge to the U.S.

Plus, the nature and price are too much to overlook.