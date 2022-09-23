Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
51 Rollscourt Drive Toronto

This small Toronto bungalow is almost $5 million because of its grass value

When you really think about it, it's kind of absurd that grass in one part of Ontario is more expensive than another part. 

But alas, if it wasn't for varying supply and demand of said grass then we'd have nothing to write about. 

It turns out the grass at 51 Rollscourt Drive is worth a very pretty penny, because the house sitting on said grass, is nothing too special. 

51 Rollscourt Drive Toronto

The open concept living room with a fireplace. 

Listed for $4,788,000, the home is a small three-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow in the Bayview and Yorkmills area. 

51 Rollscourt Drive Toronto

The kitchen with stainless steel applainces. 

The interiors are pretty basic but have at least been renovated and well maintained. 

51 Rollscourt Drive Toronto

The dining area with moulded ceilings. 

The living room and dining room are open concept with plenty of natural light.

51 Rollscourt Drive Toronto

The kitchen walks out to the backyard. 

The kitchen is large enough to have an eat-in area. 

51 Rollscourt Drive Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

The bedrooms are average and well-sized.

51 Rollscourt Drive Toronto

The primary bedroom has a four-piece ensuite bathroom. 

The primary bedroom doesn't even have a walk-in closet, which is usually a given at this price point. 

51 Rollscourt Drive Toronto

A sitting area. 

As is a finished basement, which is another thing this house doesn't have...

51 Rollscourt Drive Toronto

The breakfast nook in the kitchen. 

But what is worth writing home about, at least according to the listing, is the huge, pie-shaped 80-by-138-foot lot. 

51 Rollscourt Drive Toronto

A covered patio area in the backyard. 

"A truly rare offering," notes realtor Eli Bakhtiari. 

51 Rollscourt Drive Toronto

The back of the house. 

Sure, land is definitely at a premium in the GTA, and this lot definitely has potential for expansion like the neighbours have done.

51 Rollscourt Drive Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

But almost $5 million is quite steep considering most people would only really be buying the home for land value. 

51 Rollscourt Drive Toronto

A bedroom currently being used as an office. 

Some of the comparable lots, which arguably host better homes, have sold for less, or for not much more when the market was on fire earlier this year. 

51 Rollscourt Drive Toronto

An aerial shot of the property. 

That being said, even in 2015, 51 Rollscourt Dr. sold for almost $3 million – so maybe the grass really is greener here. 

