This dignified $6 million Victorian home in Toronto has a 100-year-old history

Victorian homes are very common in Toronto, easily recognizable with their distinct architectural looks.

But as many continue to age, renovations and restorations are becoming more common.

One of the city's latest listing is a great example of a how a renovation can still keep the original state of Toronto's Victorian homes.

Located in the Annex, this $5,898,000 home has been fully restored by famous Toronto architect Richard Wengle and features historical concepts with modern features.

The outside is covered in beautiful red brick with an arched doorway and large front window.

A first-step inside the home leads guests into a quaint foyer then immediately into a cozy sitting area with gorgeous fireplace.

Attached to this is a decent-sized dining area, with dark oak hardwood flooring.



Custom wall panelling and crown moulding can be seen throughout the entire house.



A little further down into the home, guests are greeted by a beautiful kitchen with dark hard wood fixtures and bright, white cabinets.

A small eat-in area is also situated next to the contrasting kitchen.



The kitchen features an island with built-in storage, sink and faucet, plus a wine cooler.



Beyond the kitchen lays a large living space and a view to the backyard, complete with in-wall cabinetry and three sets of gorgeous French double doors.



Up above, a cutout skylight illuminates the entire room.



Now this is very cool and I'm guessing extremely rare to find in Victorian homes. An elevator will allow homeowners to access each level of the house.

Upstairs invites guest to the primary bedroom with more double windows and custom cabinetry.

The ensuite features a dark wood vanity with double sinks and heated floors.

A gigantic soaker tub and wide shower are also in the bathroom, which actually has a small TV as well.

Further into the upstairs level, you'll find an office with yet again more French double doors. This can also be used as another bedroom.

One level higher features yet another bedroom.



Upper-level french doors lead to a wrap-around terrace overlooking the garden, while a gym is awaiting fitness diehards in the basement.



There is also a sauna and steam shower in this basement.



The gardens are beautiful and feature meticulous shrubbery, stone water fountain, and intricate tile work.

This 2.5-storey single-family home boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms and two parking spaces.

A listing for the property on rew.ca states the home is over 100-years-old.

For nearly $6 million and $17,000 in annual property taxes, this is a rare chance to own one of Toronto's preserved Victorian homes at 48 Bernard Avenue.