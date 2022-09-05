Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 9 hours ago
victorian home annex

This dignified $6 million Victorian home in Toronto has a 100-year-old history

Victorian homes are very common in Toronto, easily recognizable with their distinct architectural looks.

But as many continue to age, renovations and restorations are becoming more common.

One of the city's latest listing is a great example of a how a renovation can still keep the original state of Toronto's Victorian homes.

victorian home bernard

Exterior of home.

Located in the Annex, this $5,898,000 home has been fully restored by famous Toronto architect Richard Wengle and features historical concepts with modern features. 

The outside is covered in beautiful red brick with an arched doorway and large front window.

victorian home bernard

Immactulately kept trees and shrubs.

A first-step inside the home leads guests into a quaint foyer then immediately into a cozy sitting area with gorgeous fireplace. 

victorian home bernard

Foyer.

Attached to this is a decent-sized dining area, with dark oak hardwood flooring.
victorian home bernard

Sitting area.

Custom wall panelling and crown moulding can be seen throughout the entire house.
victorian home bernard

Dining area.

A little further down into the home, guests are greeted by a beautiful kitchen with dark hard wood fixtures and bright, white cabinets.

victorian home bernard

Kitchen and eating area.

A small eat-in area is also situated next to the contrasting kitchen.
victorian home bernard

Kitchen island and cabinets.

The kitchen features an island with built-in storage, sink and faucet, plus a wine cooler. 
victorian home bernard

Living space.

Beyond the kitchen lays a large living space and a view to the backyard, complete with in-wall cabinetry and three sets of gorgeous French double doors. 
victorian home bernard

Geometric skylight.

Up above, a cutout skylight illuminates the entire room.
victorian home bernard

Elevator.

Now this is very cool and I'm guessing extremely rare to find in Victorian homes. An elevator will allow homeowners to access each level of the house.

victorian home bernard

Primary bedroom.

Upstairs invites guest to the primary bedroom with more double windows and custom cabinetry.

victorian home bernard

Bathroom amenities.

The ensuite features a dark wood vanity with double sinks and heated floors.

victorian home bernard

Shower and tub.

A gigantic soaker tub and wide shower are also in the bathroom, which actually has a small TV as well.

victorian home bernard

Office.

Further into the upstairs level, you'll find an office with yet again more French double doors. This can also be used as another bedroom.

victorian home bernard

Bedroom.

One level higher features yet another bedroom.
victorian home bernard

Stone terrace.

Upper-level french doors lead to a wrap-around terrace overlooking the garden, while a gym is awaiting fitness diehards in the basement.
victorian home bernard

At-home gym.

There is also a sauna and steam shower in this basement.
victorian home bernard

Backyard and garden. 

The gardens are beautiful and feature meticulous shrubbery, stone water fountain, and intricate tile work.

This 2.5-storey single-family home boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms and two parking spaces.

victorian home bernard

Rear-view shot of the home.

A listing for the property on rew.ca states the home is over 100-years-old.

For nearly $6 million and $17,000 in annual property taxes, this is a rare chance to own one of Toronto's preserved Victorian homes at 48 Bernard Avenue.

Lead photo by

VR Listing
