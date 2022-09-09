This huge $6.5 million estate near Toronto has its own whimsical apple farm

As the weather shifts from oppressive summer heat to crisp, cool sweater weather, one can't help but think of all the fun fall activities you can do.

Jumping in piles of leaves, having uncomfortable conversations with your family at Thanksgiving, and, of course, picking apples.

The only problem with picking apples is you usually have to battle the hoards of Toronto tourists looking to get selfies while wearing plaid.

But not if you buy this dreamy home in King, Ontario – it has its very own apple orchard.

The residential home also has a commercial license along with an existing shop, store and farm that all have income potential.

According to the listing, a farmer is currently operating the farm but you can always take that back and run the farm and shop yourself.

The mansion sits on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of JC Agri apple orchard, and if you squint you can see the CN Tower.

The home itself has been fully renovated and offers 10,000-square-feet of living space with tall ceilings and tons of natural light.

As this is a bungalow layout you have everything on the main floor.

The principal rooms are spacious with great details like wainscotting and large fireplaces.

The kitchen is immaculate with plenty of storage and top-of-the-line appliances.

The four bedrooms each have walk-in closets, ensuite bathrooms and walk out to the back porch.

The lower level of the house boasts a big rec room, a home theatre, wine cellar, bar and kitchen.

Speaking of wine, realtor Ann Duncan also mentions that you can convert the orchard into a restaurant and/or a winery to increase your income.

The pizza oven on the back patio will definitely come in handy with any restaurant plans.

As for outdoor space, this home is spoiled with big open spaces for frolicking and a large in-ground pool.

The King, Ontario home is currently listed for $6,498,000.