Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
3105 16th SDRD King

This huge $6.5 million estate near Toronto has its own whimsical apple farm

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

As the weather shifts from oppressive summer heat to crisp, cool sweater weather, one can't help but think of all the fun fall activities you can do. 

Jumping in piles of leaves, having uncomfortable conversations with your family at Thanksgiving, and, of course, picking apples

The only problem with picking apples is you usually have to battle the hoards of Toronto tourists looking to get selfies while wearing plaid.

3105 16th SDRD King

The farm store on the property.

But not if you buy this dreamy home in King, Ontario – it has its very own apple orchard. 

3105 16th SDRD King

The interior of the store that could be kept as is or transformed. 

The residential home also has a commercial license along with an existing shop, store and farm that all have income potential.

3105 16th SDRD King

The bar in the basement. 

According to the listing, a farmer is currently operating the farm but you can always take that back and run the farm and shop yourself.

3105 16th SDRD King

An aerial shot of the property. 

The mansion sits on 17 acres of land with beautiful views of JC Agri apple orchard, and if you squint you can see the CN Tower. 3105 16th SDRD King

The foyer. 

The home itself has been fully renovated and offers 10,000-square-feet of living space with tall ceilings and tons of natural light.

3105 16th SDRD King

The living room. 

As this is a bungalow layout you have everything on the main floor. 

3105 16th SDRD King

The family room. 

The principal rooms are spacious with great details like wainscotting and large fireplaces. 

3105 16th SDRD King

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is immaculate with plenty of storage and top-of-the-line appliances. 

3105 16th SDRD King

The primary bedroom. 

The four bedrooms each have walk-in closets, ensuite bathrooms and walk out to the back porch. 

3105 16th SDRD King

The wine cellar. 

The lower level of the house boasts a big rec room, a home theatre, wine cellar, bar and kitchen. 

3105 16th SDRD King

The sun room and back patio. 

Speaking of wine, realtor Ann Duncan also mentions that you can convert the orchard into a restaurant and/or a winery to increase your income. 

3105 16th SDRD King

The view from the back deck. 

The pizza oven on the back patio will definitely come in handy with any restaurant plans. 

3105 16th SDRD King

The pool and rear of the house. 

As for outdoor space, this home is spoiled with big open spaces for frolicking and a large in-ground pool.

3105 16th SDRD King

The apples in the orchard. 

The King, Ontario home is currently listed for $6,498,000.

Photos by

GTA Home Photo
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This huge $6.5 million estate near Toronto has its own whimsical apple farm

Massive developments could delete an entire Toronto block

This skinny Toronto home was split into three apartments and is now on sale for $2.5 million

Construction of another monster home in Toronto is pissing off neighbours

Residents of newly-built Toronto building are outraged over massive rent increases

Someone in Toronto is renting out an apartment and saying you can't work from home

Futuristic condo tower to completely transform Toronto street

This $14 million Richmond Hill mansion is almost too big for its own good