This $2.5 million Toronto building comes with two homes and a trendy pizza joint

If you love interior design and delicious pizza, this house located in Leslieville might just be your dream home.

The mixed-use corner lot beholds two residential units and is just steps away from Greenwood Park.

While the exterior of the home is a mix of white and black, it is beautifully situated next to the bright pink walls of a trendy pizza joint, Blondies.

While the business is not for sale, you can still count on a steady supply of flavourful pizza constantly at your fingertips.

The home itself is a nature-inspired urban retreat, full of earthy-material decorations and wood detailing.

The property also boasts one parking space, as well as four bathrooms, one of which is adorned with a beautiful circular bathtub.

There's also a a spacious outdoor deck area, backyard, and wooden stairs that add to the home's earthy charm.

The property previously sold in 2017 for $1.2 million, and is now on sale again for a whopping $2.5 million.

If you dream about your house smelling like fresh pizza 24/7, then this 2,605-square-feet home located at 1555 Dundas Street East must just be your perfect match.