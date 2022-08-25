Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
1555 dundas street east toronto

This $2.5 million Toronto building comes with two homes and a trendy pizza joint

If you love interior design and delicious pizza, this house located in Leslieville might just be your dream home.

The mixed-use corner lot beholds two residential units and is just steps away from Greenwood Park.

1555 dundas street east torontoWhile the exterior of the home is a mix of white and black, it is beautifully situated next to the bright pink walls of a trendy pizza joint, Blondies.

1555 dundas street east torontoWhile the business is not for sale, you can still count on a steady supply of flavourful pizza constantly at your fingertips.

1555 dundas street east torontoThe home itself is a nature-inspired urban retreat, full of earthy-material decorations and wood detailing.

1555 dundas street east torontoThe property also boasts one parking space, as well as four bathrooms, one of which is adorned with a beautiful circular bathtub.

1555 dundas street east torontoThere's also a a spacious outdoor deck area, backyard, and wooden stairs that add to the home's earthy charm.

1555 dundas street east torontoThe property previously sold in 2017 for $1.2 million, and is now on sale again for a whopping $2.5 million.

1555 dundas street east torontoIf you dream about your house smelling like fresh pizza 24/7, then this 2,605-square-feet home located at 1555 Dundas Street East must just be your perfect match.

Photos by

Realtor.ca
