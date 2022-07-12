These Toronto neighbourhoods saw home prices rise and fall the most

It's nearly impossible for most people in the GTA to actually afford home ownership, with a large chunk of residents lately accepting their fate as lifelong renters amid ever-more-ridiculous housing prices.

For those who are able to somehow secure a down payment and mortgage, finding something on the cheaper end of the spectrum that also fits their must-haves is tough, not to mention competitive.

One way to find a cheaper home is by, of course, expanding the area in which you're looking. Or, buying cheaper in an area that is likely to go up in price to get more bang for your buck.

And, new numbers from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board show which parts of the region have been seeing huge price jumps and which ones have gotten slightly more affordable in the last month.

Biggest price increases

Most of the GTA neighbourhoods that saw the biggest price hikes from May to June were in downtown Toronto:

Annex/Yonge-St. Clair — prices skyrocketed 24 per cent both month-over-month and year-over-year to an average of a whopping $2.12 million

Biggest price drops

The only places in the GTA where average prices declined from May to June were:

Rosedale/Moore Park — prices dropped a staggering 34 per cent month-over-month and 27 per cent year-over-year in this bougie area, to hit an average of $1.99 million

The remaining parts of the region saw things stay relatively steady price-wise, as the market slows down amid higher interest rates and increased supply.