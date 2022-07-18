This $4 million Toronto home is like a time warp to the 1970s

Sometimes listing photos can be super misleading.

Take this five-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow which is listed for $3,880,000.

From the red shag carpeting to the flower-power tile in the kitchen and wood panelling, this Scarborough bungalow is a trip.

The kitchen looks it came straight out of your grandparents' house in the 1970s, appliances and all.

There's a fully lilac bathroom, which is a bold choice for your morning brushing routine.

The basement not only has a leather padded bar but also a billiards room complete with bright red carpeting and wood panelling.

The commitment is to the aesthetic is definitely strong.

So based on the interior shots it's hard to understand why the home is going for millions.

And sure, the home also probably doesn't look its best because it has been leased out for the last year.

And some renovations have been done.

The bedrooms upstairs recently had new flooring installed and according to the leasing listing, a new oven was also installed.

Not that a new oven is really a selling point...

What is the selling point, and what makes the almost $4 million price tag make sense, is the property itself.

Despite the dated interiors, this home is sitting on some primo land.

82 Cedar Brae Blvd. is on an over 400-foot deep lot.

The backyard has enough space for an in-ground pool, a full backyard, and a full-size tennis court (with lighting). And, this home actually has all those things by the way, which is wild.

Although, it's unclear what condition any of them are in since the only photos blogTO could find were from the 2018 listing – and they didn't look great.

The listing also mentions that there's more land beyond the tennis court as the home backs onto Hague Park.

Still that means you'd essentially be paying almost $4 million for grass – and that just doesn't seem worth it.