This $4.5 million mansion in Vaughan is its own private resort with lavish amenities

While most people only know Vaughan for Canada's Wonderland, or if you're more cultured, the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, there is surprisingly a lot more to the region.

For example, did you know Vaughan, Ontario was the fastest growing municipality in Canada between 1996 and 2006, with its population increasing more than 80 per cent?

And according to the city's website: "Vaughan also ranked among the top 10 cities for a high average household net worth in Canada."

So while it might not be Toronto's ritzy Bridle Path, there are some pretty spectacular homes here, including this estate at 322 Woodland Acres Cres.

The four-bedroom, eight-bathroom home sits on more than an acre of land that backs onto a ravine and has over 7,000-square-feet of living space.

And while it's not one of the shiny new mansions that seem to be popping up in Vaughan, this spot definitely has its merits.

Mostly in terms of all the facilities they've managed to put in this one home.

It boasts an indoor swimming pool, sauna, an indoor basketball court, a home theatre, exercise room and still has all the other types of rooms you usually find in a house!

You know, like the kitchen.

The home could become its own private resort with amenities like that!

As for the rest of the house... well, it could use some updating.

The interiors are a bit tired and dated – but there's definitely stuff to work with.

There are spacious bedrooms and an epic sun room with glass walls and ceiling.

The primary bedroom comes complete with a fireplace, heated floors in the bathroom, and a walk-out to a private loft garden.

The real selling point though is the 1.07 acres the home sits on. It's surrounded by a forest and there's even a private trail from the backyard.

This place is full of potential and even the realtor recognizes that it might need a little TLC as they mention this place is "ideal for a builder and investor."

The home is currently listed for $4,580,000.

And it could be a good investment considering housing prices in Vaughan have doubled in the last seven years.