Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

This $4.5 million mansion in Vaughan is its own private resort with lavish amenities

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

While most people only know Vaughan for Canada's Wonderland, or if you're more cultured, the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, there is surprisingly a lot more to the region. 

For example, did you know Vaughan, Ontario was the fastest growing municipality in Canada between 1996 and 2006, with its population increasing more than 80 per cent?

And according to the city's website: "Vaughan also ranked among the top 10 cities for a high average household net worth in Canada." 

So while it might not be Toronto's ritzy Bridle Path, there are some pretty spectacular homes here, including this estate at 322 Woodland Acres Cres. 

322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

One of the bedrooms. 

The four-bedroom, eight-bathroom home sits on more than an acre of land that backs onto a ravine and has over 7,000-square-feet of living space.  

322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The living room with a fireplace and wood coffered ceilings. 

And while it's not one of the shiny new mansions that seem to be popping up in Vaughan, this spot definitely has its merits. 

322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

A sitting area overlooking the indoor pool and the backyard. 

Mostly in terms of all the facilities they've managed to put in this one home. 

322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The indoor pool. 

It boasts an indoor swimming pool, sauna, an indoor basketball court, a home theatre, exercise room and still has all the other types of rooms you usually find in a house!

322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The kitchen also has a breakfast area. 

You know, like the kitchen.  

322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The sports court that can be used for squash, badminton, or basketball. 

The home could become its own private resort with amenities like that! 

322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The home theatre. 

As for the rest of the house... well, it could use some updating. 

322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The dining room with hardwood floors and a bay window. 

The interiors are a bit tired and dated – but there's definitely stuff to work with. 

322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The sun room looking out into the surrounding nature. 

There are spacious bedrooms and an epic sun room with glass walls and ceiling. 

322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom comes complete with a fireplace, heated floors in the bathroom, and a walk-out to a private loft garden. 

322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

An aerial shot of the house. 

The real selling point though is the 1.07 acres the home sits on. It's surrounded by a forest and there's even a private trail from the backyard. 

322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

An office. 

This place is full of potential and even the realtor recognizes that it might need a little TLC as they mention this place is "ideal for a builder and investor." 

322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The primary bathroom. 

The home is currently listed for $4,580,000.

322 Woodland Acres Cres. Vaughan

The loft garden. 

And it could be a good investment considering housing prices in Vaughan have doubled in the last seven years.

Photos by

TS Studio
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $4.5 million mansion in Vaughan is its own private resort with lavish amenities

Doug Ford's huge Toronto home just went up for sale at $3.2 million

Toronto rent prices just hit a new high not seen in years

Futuristic condo tower proposed to fill dead zone next to a popular Toronto museum

The bank is trying to sell this rustic $3 million Toronto building after owner defaulted

Sprawling condo community to replace former Laser Quest and other businesses in Toronto

This $5 million Ontario country home hasn't been on the market in over 80 years

Toronto homes are getting cheaper but experts can't seem to agree where it ends