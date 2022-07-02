The bank is trying to sell this rustic $3 million Toronto building after owner defaulted

While a lot people may be returning to the office, many are hoping to keep this working-from-home thing going as long as possible.

But depending on what kind of work you do, sometimes working from home isn't really the best option... Unless you have bascially an entire office building to do it.

But finding office space that's also liveable is not the easiest thing to do in a city like Toronto.

This boutique detached building near Koreatown, is the perfect opportunity for someone who needs an office-like set up and also enough room to create a decent place to live.

Think of all the possibilities at your fingertips with the sheer size of this place.

The building itself, 2 Clinton Place, has 4,600-square-feet of room across two-floors.

It's also just a really cool building. There's exposed brick, tall ceilings, plenty of natural light and even some built-ins.

None of the rooms in the buildings are technically considered a bedroom, but what is a bedroom anyway but four walls? There are two bathrooms - but it's unclear if they have showers or bathtubs.

There seems to be a kitchenette-like space, but no actual appliances.

In short, this place needs some work but if you're creative, it certainly has a lot of potential.

The realtor, Les Wallace, even mentions the possibility of creating a "large rooftop deck," which in the summer is the dream for work parties or just casual hangs.

And for such a large building it's almost surprising that it's being listed for just $2,850,000.

One thing that is worth noting is that 2 Clinton Pl. is being sold as a "power of sale." This means the homeowner defaulted on their mortgage and now the bank is selling the property in order to cover the amount still owing on the mortgage.

This means you'll want to do your due dilligence before purchasing, as the bank can't provide assurances about the condition of the property and the property is being sold "as is."

It also means that you likely won't be able to get a deal on this property, as banks are obligated to get market value for the property. But then again, what are you willing to deal with to never commute again?