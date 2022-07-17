Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 11 minutes ago
17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

This $4.5 million Toronto home is selling for triple the price from 5 years ago

Five years ago you wouldn't recognize 17 Lakeview Ave. as the absolute stunner of a home it is today. 

In 2017, when the five-bedroom, two-bathroom home sold for $1.5 million, it had been with the same owners for 55 years.

To put it mildly, it was a combination of green and purple carpeting, dated wallpaper and wood wall-panelling, plus one of the saddest kitchens you've ever seen.

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The front entrance and living room with a large bay window.

But the current owners saw its potential and bought it for more than $500,000 over asking at the time. 

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom. 

They gutted it and renovated it within an inch of its life and the result is a beautiful seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home.

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

A scenic staircase. 

"Every inch of this home is custom built at the pinnacle of architectural design," said Eva Candusso in the listing. 

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

A floating vanity in the primary bedroom. 

The home was built by NSA Design Build and features top-quality materials and imported finishes throughout. 

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The kitchen features a Wolf gas stove, a wine fridge, SubZero fridge and other high-end appliances. 

The house is more modern in design with soaring ceilings, lots of natural light and clean lines. Although, you can still see some of the Victorian roots of the home. 

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The dining area with a built-in banquette. 

The main floor features an open concept layout with the living, kitchen, dining and family room all flowing seamlessly together. 

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

A bedroom with a balcony. 

On the second floor there are three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom. 

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is complete with four-piece ensuite bathroom. 

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The sitting room. 

On the third floor, there's a sitting room area that leads out onto a balcony that has a hot tub and the perfect view of the CN Tower. 

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The third floor balcony. 

Usually you can only get this kind of luxury from a penthouse condo. 

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The home gym. 

The basement features a rec room and a full-size gym that rivals boutique fitness studios. 

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The separate apartment in the basement. 

There's also a kitchen and bedroom down there, so if you wanted to create a separate apartment it would be simple. There's also a separate entrance. 

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The backyard. 

The backyard is also impressive with plenty of space, a gas fire pit and an outdoor kitchen. 

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The garage could be converted into a laneway house. 

And if that wasn't enough, there's also the potential for a laneway home in the garage. 

17 Lakeview Avenue Toronto

The family room which walks-out to the backyard. 

The home is listed for $4,498,000 – nearly $500K less than the first listing in May 2022

Photos by

Winsold
This $4.5 million Toronto home is selling for triple the price from 5 years ago

