This $4.5 million Toronto home is selling for triple the price from 5 years ago

Five years ago you wouldn't recognize 17 Lakeview Ave. as the absolute stunner of a home it is today.

In 2017, when the five-bedroom, two-bathroom home sold for $1.5 million, it had been with the same owners for 55 years.

To put it mildly, it was a combination of green and purple carpeting, dated wallpaper and wood wall-panelling, plus one of the saddest kitchens you've ever seen.

But the current owners saw its potential and bought it for more than $500,000 over asking at the time.

They gutted it and renovated it within an inch of its life and the result is a beautiful seven-bedroom, five-bathroom home.

"Every inch of this home is custom built at the pinnacle of architectural design," said Eva Candusso in the listing.

The home was built by NSA Design Build and features top-quality materials and imported finishes throughout.

The house is more modern in design with soaring ceilings, lots of natural light and clean lines. Although, you can still see some of the Victorian roots of the home.

The main floor features an open concept layout with the living, kitchen, dining and family room all flowing seamlessly together.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom.

The primary bedroom is complete with four-piece ensuite bathroom.

On the third floor, there's a sitting room area that leads out onto a balcony that has a hot tub and the perfect view of the CN Tower.

Usually you can only get this kind of luxury from a penthouse condo.

The basement features a rec room and a full-size gym that rivals boutique fitness studios.

There's also a kitchen and bedroom down there, so if you wanted to create a separate apartment it would be simple. There's also a separate entrance.

The backyard is also impressive with plenty of space, a gas fire pit and an outdoor kitchen.

And if that wasn't enough, there's also the potential for a laneway home in the garage.

The home is listed for $4,498,000 – nearly $500K less than the first listing in May 2022.