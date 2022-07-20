This $7 million Oakville mansion just shaved $500k off its listing price

It takes a special kind of talent to make a new build home not look like a completely builder-basic suburban house.

But world-renowned live events producers Allison and Paul Dillett, who own WBFF Entertainment, managed to take this 2016 home in Oakville and turn it into something not completely devoid of soul. WBFF stages live fitness and beauty shows across America in places like Las Vegas and Atlanta.

In the 90s, Paul was a professional bodybuilder and decorated Canadian athlete in his own right.

"Paul is a genius designer himself, " realtor Bob Wang told blogTO, explaining that he designs wth WBFF events and stages in his day job.

"Paul designed the railing of all stairs and then found [a] supplier to custom make and installed them. [He also] picked all the light fixtures, all very unique but work together so seamlessly," said Wang.

The home boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, more than 8,000-square-feet of living space as well as several upgrades throughout the home, including adding Calacatta Marble in key places like the kitchen island, foyer floor and several fireplaces

While the style won't be for everyone, the home offers an open concept layout with soaring ceilings, clean lines, and plenty of light.

The kitchen has tons of storage, a waterfall centre island, and a breakfast nook that walks out to the patio.

The kitchen is open with the family room – perfect for keeping an eye on the little humans.

The dining area has vaulted ceilings and a picture window, as does the living room which also has a cozy fireplace.

There is also a large office that overlooks the frontyard on the main floor.

The primary bedroom is massive with two walk-in closets and a fireplace.

It also has a stunning ensuite bathroom.

There's more living space in the basement with a rec room, complete with built-in bar, a media room and gym.

But perhaps the best part of the house is the backyard, which Paul designed himself. It's absolutely resort-worthy and something you'd expect from this all-star couple.

With the pool, hot tub and large patio area, it's perfect for entertaining in the summer.

"Front yard, inside the house, backyard, wherever you go, you will find all the details are immaculately taken care of," added Wang and Zhang in the listing.

"With time, money and more importantly, talent, constantly invested in their beloved home, Paul and Allison have brought this brand-new custom build home they purchased six years ago to the next level, to its perfection, to be a family's impeccable nest, and an entertainer's dream heaven," wrote realtors Bob Wang and Elisa Zhang in the listing.

The home is currently listed for $7,380,000 – a $500,000 price drop from the original listing price of $7,880,000.