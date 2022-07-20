Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1497 Duncan Rd. Oakville

This $7 million Oakville mansion just shaved $500k off its listing price

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It takes a special kind of talent to make a new build home not look like a completely builder-basic suburban house. 

But world-renowned live events producers Allison and Paul Dillett, who own WBFF Entertainment, managed to take this 2016 home in Oakville and turn it into something not completely devoid of soul. WBFF stages live fitness and beauty shows across America in places like Las Vegas and Atlanta.

In the 90s, Paul was a professional bodybuilder and decorated Canadian athlete in his own right.

"Paul is a genius designer himself, " realtor Bob Wang told blogTO, explaining that he designs wth WBFF events and stages in his day job. 

"Paul designed the railing of all stairs and then found [a] supplier to custom make and installed them. [He also] picked all the light fixtures, all very unique but work together so seamlessly," said Wang.

1497 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. 

The home boasts four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, more than 8,000-square-feet of living space as well as several upgrades throughout the home, including adding Calacatta Marble in key places like the kitchen island, foyer floor and several fireplaces

1497 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The upstairs landing is spacious enough for a grand piano. 

While the style won't be for everyone, the home offers an open concept layout with soaring ceilings, clean lines, and plenty of light. 

1497 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The kitchen and family room. 

The kitchen has tons of storage, a waterfall centre island, and a breakfast nook that walks out to the patio. 

1497 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The family room features built-in cabinets and views of the pool. 

The kitchen is open with the family room – perfect for keeping an eye on the little humans. 

1497 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The dining room is open concept with the living room. 

The dining area has vaulted ceilings and a picture window, as does the living room which also has a cozy fireplace. 

1497 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The office with board and batten panelling. 

There is also a large office that overlooks the frontyard on the main floor.

1497 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The primary bedroom with a large window to let in lots of natural light. 

The primary bedroom is massive with two walk-in closets and a fireplace.

1497 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The primary bathroom with a freestanding soaker tub. 

It also has a stunning ensuite bathroom. 

1497 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The bar and wine room. 

There's more living space in the basement with a rec room, complete with built-in bar, a media room and gym. 

1497 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The backyard complete with a pool that has a waterfall feature. 

But perhaps the best part of the house is the backyard, which Paul designed himself. It's absolutely resort-worthy and something you'd expect from this all-star couple.

1497 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The covered outdoor kitchen means you can host BBQs rain or shine. 

With the pool, hot tub and large patio area, it's perfect for entertaining in the summer. 

1497 Duncan Rd. Oakville

One of the bedrooms. 

"Front yard, inside the house, backyard, wherever you go, you will find all the details are immaculately taken care of," added Wang and Zhang in the listing.

1497 Duncan Rd. Oakville

The front of the home with a gated drive and lush landscaping. 

"With time, money and more importantly, talent, constantly invested in their beloved home, Paul and Allison have brought this brand-new custom build home they purchased six years ago to the next level, to its perfection, to be a family's impeccable nest, and an entertainer's dream heaven," wrote realtors Bob Wang and Elisa Zhang in the listing

The home is currently listed for $7,380,000 – a $500,000 price drop from the original listing price of $7,880,000.  

Photos by

Bob Wang
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $7 million Oakville mansion just shaved $500k off its listing price

Prices are spiking the most for a certain type of rental unit in Toronto

This Toronto home got chopped up into 15 bachelor units and is now on sale for $5 million

One of downtown Toronto's last gas stations just permanently closed for more condos

This $4 million Toronto home is like a time warp to the 1970s

Toronto is considering barring landlords from raising rent between tenants

This incredible $8 million stone house in Toronto is 120 years old with a ton of history

This $4.5 million mansion in Vaughan is its own private resort with lavish amenities