This serene $10.5 million Oakville home is a dreamy lakeside retreat

Well even if the real estate market is "cooling down," it didn't seem to matter with this beauty on Lake Ontario.

Originally listed for $10,500,000 on July 18, this home sold in just five days for $10,750,000.

Normally, houses at this price range don't go for a quater-million over asking, but this one seems to be the exception.

And it's easy to see why.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow is one of the last large lakefront properties in "Old Oakville" (if you know, you know).

The lot is a whopping 121-by-247 feet with unobstructed views of the Toronto skyline and Niagara escarpment.

There's no doubt the land which this home sits on sold this place, but the home itself is no slouch.

The bungalow is a low profile, mid-century home with lots of wood accents, an open concept layout and tons of natural light.

The main living space (despite some of the dated elements) is stunning with floor-to-ceiling windows, a funky fireplace and a walk-out to the water.

The primary bedroom also has a walk-out to the backyard.

There aren't a lot of pictures of the interior of the home, which might be because they're in need of some major renovations.

But what is pictured is any mid-century architecture lover's paradise.

Further, the backyard not only has all of Lake Ontario, but also a lovely inground pool.

The home might likely be torn down to build a new custom home – as realtor Kevin O'Brien hints in the listing "the large lot offers many options for a beautiful custom residence."

But it would be kind of a shame to get rid of some of the classic architecture that makes this house so special.