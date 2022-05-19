Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
109 Lambton Ave. Toronto

Here's what kind of house you can get for around $500K in Toronto right now

Remember in 2011 when Charlie Sheen got fired from "Two and a Half Men" for saying that he was a 'warlock' with 'tiger blood?'  Or how bout when housing prices were still reasonable in Toronto? 

Yeah, it's hard to think back that far, especially when the past two years have felt like a lifetime. But fun fact, in 2011, 109 Lambton Ave. sold for just $199,000. Wild! 

Even more wild is that in 2016 it basically doubled in value and sold for $360,000109 Lambton Ave. Toronto

The front entrance and living room. 

Today, even though it's probably one of the cheapest semi-detached homes on the market right now, it's listed for $549,000.

109 Lambton Ave. Toronto

The home has a high efficiency gas furnace and central air conditioning. 

This a discount of $136,000 from when it first came on the market for $685,000 in April 2022.

109 Lambton Ave. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

So maybe we are seeing the start of a return to reasonable house prices in the city? Maybe?? Please??

109 Lambton Ave. Toronto

The living room and the stairs leading upstairs. 

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is nothing fancy and is one of the more narrow houses in Toronto, measuring just under 11-feet wide.

109 Lambton Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

Also, even from the photos you can tell the home isn't level. 

109 Lambton Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

But, according to the listing, it's been well maintained and has upgraded plumbing, a new coat of paint, and has undergone some renovations. 

109 Lambton Ave. Toronto

The room in the basement with built-in bookcases. 

The bedrooms upstairs are decently spacious and there's an extra room in the basement.

109 Lambton Ave. Toronto

The bathroom. 

Location wise, it's also well placed near the new LRT, as well as parks, both the highway 400 and 401, and all the other amenties you'd want nearby.

109 Lambton Ave. Toronto

The backyard. 

Also even though the lot is narrow, it extends 100-feet into the backyard so there's potential to expand back for more room on the main floor. 

109 Lambton Ave. Toronto

The second bedroom. 

So while it would be nice to purchase 109 Lambton Ave. at 2011 prices, this 2022 price might be the best deal going. 

