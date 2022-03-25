This modern $3.5 million home in Toronto comes with its own plant wall

Just two years ago, 324 Euclid Avenue looked a lot like it's neighbour 322 Euclid Avenue.

It was a standard triplex with a newly renovated main floor unit, sandwiched between deteriorating units on the top floor and in the basement.

Since then the home has been completely transformed into a single-family smart home.

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home boasts an open concept main floor, double height ceilings, and large European style windows that let in plenty of natural light.

The home also has speakers integrated into the ceilings throughout, so you can listen to your music or podcasts wherever you are.

In terms of style, the home is quite minimal but calming with nods to Scandinavian design with wide-plank, light-wood floors and clean lines.

The kitchen, outfitted with all the latest top-of-the-line appliances, is very zen featuring natural wood and a stunning black stone island that anchors the space.

Upstairs are the bedrooms, which all feature built-in closets and hardwood floors.

The primary bedroom has an extraordinary private deck along with a spa-like four-piece bathroom.

There's more space on the third floor with a loft-like space, while the basement offers an exercise room and steam shower.

But the coolest part about the basement is the floor-to-ceiling plant wall that adds a fun pop of life.

As for outdoor space there's a low maintenance back garden, but if that's not enough green space for you Trinity Bellwoods Park is close by.

And the garage has space for two cars and is electric car ready, which is nice considering recent gas prices.

And while this home is stunning, it's actually the second time it's been listed this year.

The home was previously listed for $3,750,000 in February but didn't sell.

Now, the home is listed for $3,550,000, aka $200K less, and with that discount I have a feeling it will sell quickly.