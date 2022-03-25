Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
324 Euclid Avenue Toronto

This modern $3.5 million home in Toronto comes with its own plant wall

Just two years ago, 324 Euclid Avenue looked a lot like it's neighbour 322 Euclid Avenue. 

It was a standard triplex with a newly renovated main floor unit, sandwiched between deteriorating units on the top floor and in the basement. 

Since then the home has been completely transformed into a single-family smart home.

324 Euclid Avenue Toronto

The living room with a fireplace and walk-out to the backyard. 

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom home boasts an open concept main floor, double height ceilings, and large European style windows that let in plenty of natural light.

324 Euclid Avenue Toronto

An office space overlooking the front garden. 

The home also has speakers integrated into the ceilings throughout, so you can listen to your music or podcasts wherever you are. 

324 Euclid Avenue Toronto

The minimalist staircase. 

In terms of style, the home is quite minimal but calming with nods to Scandinavian design with wide-plank, light-wood floors and clean lines. 

324 Euclid Avenue Toronto

The kitchen features built-in Thermador appliances. 

The kitchen, outfitted with all the latest top-of-the-line appliances, is very zen featuring natural wood and a stunning black stone island that anchors the space. 

324 Euclid Avenue Toronto

One of the bedrooms with a built-in workspace and closet. 

Upstairs are the bedrooms, which all feature built-in closets and hardwood floors. 

324 Euclid Avenue Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom has an extraordinary private deck along with a spa-like four-piece bathroom. 

324 Euclid Avenue Toronto

The exercise room. 

There's more space on the third floor with a loft-like space, while the basement offers an exercise room and steam shower. 

324 Euclid Avenue Toronto

The rec room in the basement with the built-in plant wall. 

But the coolest part about the basement is the floor-to-ceiling plant wall that adds a fun pop of life. 

324 Euclid Avenue Toronto

The private backyard. 

As for outdoor space there's a low maintenance back garden, but if that's not enough green space for you Trinity Bellwoods Park is close by. 

324 Euclid Avenue Toronto

The garage. 

And the garage has space for two cars and is electric car ready, which is nice considering recent gas prices. 

324 Euclid Avenue Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

And while this home is stunning, it's actually the second time it's been listed this year.

324 Euclid Avenue Toronto

This could be the dining room but is currently being used as an art gallery room. 

The home was previously listed for $3,750,000 in February but didn't sell.

324 Euclid Avenue Toronto

The open concept main floor. 

Now, the home is listed for $3,550,000, aka $200K less, and with that discount I have a feeling it will sell quickly. 

Photos by

Robert Leyland for Kinetic Media

