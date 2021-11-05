One bedroom apartment in old Toronto mansion on sale for under $600K

If you've always dreamed of living in a mansion but your budget just isn't built for that kind of luxury, well then have I got the perfect thing for you!

Located in of the old St. George mansions right in the heart of the Annex is this quaint one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment.

228 St. George, was designed in 1901 by Arts and Crafts architect, Eden Smith, who has designed over 2,000 houses in the city. The Bartle E. Bull House was built in 1900 and is a fine example of “Annex” architecture.

The apartment still has plenty of the character of the original mansion featured throughout, such as the bay windows and wood trim.

However, there have definitely been some upgrades so you don't have to deal with century old plumbing or electrical.

The kitchen has been updated and includes things like granite counters, a built-in dishwasher and stainless steel oven.

The apartment also has an in-unit washer and dryer, which for old homes like this is a luxury.

The unit isn't the most spacious – under 600-square-feet – but there's plenty of natural light and the bedroom has a walk-in closet so there's storage space.

The bedroom also overlooks the garden but unfortunately there isn't any private outdoor space with this unit.

Location wise it doesn't get much better than this. You're close to the TTC, University of Toronto and all the shops, restaurants and bars on Bloor St.

But the best part is this apartment is listed for only $549,000 – which for the location is almost too good to be true.

So for anyone who is looking for an affordable alternative to those standard glass-box-in-the-sky condos this is it.