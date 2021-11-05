Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
228 St. George Street Toronto

One bedroom apartment in old Toronto mansion on sale for under $600K

If you've always dreamed of living in a mansion but your budget just isn't built for that kind of luxury, well then have I got the perfect thing for you! 

Located in of the old St. George mansions right in the heart of the Annex is this quaint one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. 

228 St. George Street Toronto

The lobby of the old mansion. 

228 St. George, was designed in 1901 by Arts and Crafts architect, Eden Smith, who has designed over 2,000 houses in the city. The Bartle E. Bull House was built in 1900 and is a fine example of “Annex” architecture.

228 St. George Street Toronto

The living room area is open concept with the kitchen. 

The apartment still has plenty of the character of the original mansion featured throughout, such as the bay windows and wood trim.

228 St. George Street Toronto

A closet in the living area provides extra storage. 

However, there have definitely been some upgrades so you don't have to deal with century old plumbing or electrical. 

228 St. George Street Toronto

The kitchen counter also functions as a breakfast bar.

The kitchen has been updated and includes things like granite counters, a built-in dishwasher and stainless steel oven. 

228 St. George Street Toronto

The laundry closet. 

The apartment also has an in-unit washer and dryer, which for old homes like this is a luxury. 

228 St. George Street Toronto

The bedroom has lots of storage and windows. 

The unit isn't the most spacious – under 600-square-feet – but there's plenty of natural light and the bedroom has a walk-in closet so there's storage space. 

228 St. George Street Toronto

The view of the gardens can be seen out the bedroom windows. 

The bedroom also overlooks the garden but unfortunately there isn't any private outdoor space with this unit. 

228 St. George Street Toronto

The apartment also has air conditioning. 

Location wise it doesn't get much better than this. You're close to the TTC, University of Toronto and all the shops, restaurants and bars on Bloor St. 

228 St. George Street Toronto

The bathroom. 

But the best part is this apartment is listed for only $549,000 – which for the location is almost too good to be true. 

228 St. George Street Toronto

Monthly maintenance fees are $615.87.

So for anyone who is looking for an affordable alternative to those standard glass-box-in-the-sky condos this is it. 

Photos by

Royal LePage

