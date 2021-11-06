House near Toronto that's been abandoned for a decade hits the market at $1 million

When a listing says "bring a flashlight" you know it's not your typical home.

This home at 124 Steeles Avenue East in Markham has been vacant since 2012 without hydro, heating or water.

If it were still Halloween this would be the perfect haunted house.

The home is being sold "as is, where is" for land value only because well the house is basically condemned.

As the listing notes, there are visible cracks in the exterior walls and the foundation shows structural cracking and movement.

Water has penetrated through the roof causing water damage, including mould.

There are electrical fire hazards and the kitchen and bathrooms are beyond repair.

Additionally, there is an oil leak from an oil tank in the basement.

And even with all that this house is listed for $961,000 and the seller prefers to see unconditional offers.

The GTA real estate market is just hitting new levels of absurdity isn't it?