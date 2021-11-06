Real Estate
124 Steeles Ave E Markham

House near Toronto that's been abandoned for a decade hits the market at $1 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

When a listing says "bring a flashlight" you know it's not your typical home. 

This home at 124 Steeles Avenue East in Markham has been vacant since 2012 without hydro, heating or water. 

124 Steeles Ave E Markham

The bathroom. 

If it were still Halloween this would be the perfect haunted house. 

124 Steeles Ave E Markham

The backyard. 

The home is being sold "as is, where is" for land value only because well the house is basically condemned. 

124 Steeles Ave E Markham

The side of the house. 

As the listing notes, there are visible cracks in the exterior walls and the foundation shows structural cracking and movement. 

124 Steeles Ave E Markham

The front entrance. 

Water has penetrated through the roof causing water damage, including mould. 124 Steeles Ave E Markham

The kitchen. 

There are electrical fire hazards and the kitchen and bathrooms are beyond repair. 

124 Steeles Ave E Markham

The living room. 

Additionally, there is an oil leak from an oil tank in the basement. 

124 Steeles Ave E Markham

Another room. 

And even with all that this house is listed for $961,000 and the seller prefers to see unconditional offers. 

124 Steeles Ave E Markham

A bedroom. 

The GTA real estate market is just hitting new levels of absurdity isn't it?

Photos by

realtor.ca

