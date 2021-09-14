Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
we charity scandal

Toronto's famous Marty Millionaire building is changing hands yet again

Real Estate
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Until the mid-2010s, the Marty Millionaire building added a shot of colour to Toronto's Queen and Parliament intersection. Shuttered and sold off to WE Charity, the building — and an assembly of seven other properties — was converted to a glitzy new headquarters for the international charity.

Just five years after WE Charity opened its new headquarters in the complex of restored heritage buildings at 345 Queen Street East, the scandal-plagued charity of co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger has reportedly sold off their HQ site.

The move is part of the charity shutting down its Canadian operations and liquidating its real estate assets in the city.

The Toronto Star reports that WE Charity and two affiliated foundations sold off the properties for a combined $36 million.

Though over half of the properties were reportedly sold at a loss, the former Marty Millionaire building sold for $24.6 million to an undisclosed owner, a massive $10.1 million spike in price over what WE paid for the building in 2015.

This may seem like a steep price tag, but it's important to note that, while the size of the building hasn't changed since 1925, WE Charity pumped millions into the property's restoration and upgrades.

Before WE restored the building to its original look, Marty Millionaire was a Queen East icon for almost five decades, known even more for its colourful exterior and neon signage as the furniture sold within.

we charity scandal

Marty Millionaire at 345 Queen Street East back in 2014, just before the building was restored for WE Charity. Photo by Lori Whelan.

Even before Marty Millionaire's half-century presence at the corner of Queen and Parliament, the building was serving the furniture business. Built back in 1907 for the Home Furniture Carpet Co., furniture could be purchased at 345 Queen East for over one hundred years before the building was converted.

The building's original footprint was expanded a few decades after construction, more than doubling in size with a new west addition in 1925.

This expansion added a bowling alley to the Queen Street side of the building, which sat largely forgotten until uncovered during the complex's restoration in the wake of WE's purchase.

Originally known as the Home Bowling Club, its former hardwood lanes still exist to this day.

While WE Charity is on the way out, their restoration of a classic Toronto building is one element of the organization's tarnished legacy that will live on in a positive light.

Lead photo by

WE Charity

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

These are the neighbourhoods in Toronto where townhouse prices are cheapest right now

Toronto's famous Marty Millionaire building is changing hands yet again

This $11 million mansion in Toronto has a piano lounge like a hotel

Downtown Toronto offices are still relatively empty compared to the before times

This house in Toronto costs less than $850K and comes with a pool

You can buy this castle with a dungeon for the same price as an average home in Toronto

Mini apartment building that's a rare find in Toronto for sale at $2.8 million

This $7 million mansion in Vaughan looks like an opera house