Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
1 station road parry sound

A historic Ontario train station is listed for under $400K

Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Train aficionados take note — a historic Ontario train station is back on the market.

The historic C.N. Parry Sound train station at 1 Station Road is listed for sale for just under $400,000.

1 station road parry sound

The historic Parry Sound train station is up for sale.

The station was up for sale this May and although it received a number of offers, they fell slightly short of the seller's expectations, Matt Smith, Broker of Record for Engel & Volkers told blogTO.

They decided to re-list the property, Smith said.

It is popular to convert churches or schools into homes but, unfortunately, this property is not zoned for residential uses, according to the listing.

1 station road parry sound

The exterior of the building is protected by a heritage designation.

The station is located in Parry Sound — in an area known for boating, cottages, camping and hiking.

1 station road parry sound

The station building could be converted into a business.

The brick building dates back to 1932 when it opened as a C.N. rail station. It was later used as a VIA Rail station. There is a live track beside the station but trains now stop at another, more modern station in town.

1 station road parry sound

Photos of the interior of the building as it was before Parry Sound sold it. There have been renovations done since then.  Town of Parry Sound photo

It was designated in 1983 as being of architectural and historical importance, according to Town of Parry Sound documents. The heritage designation means the owner must preserve the exterior of the building but the interior can be renovated and changed.

1 station road parry sound

The interior as it was back in 2017. Town of Parry Sound photo

The station was built with exposed timber framing and gable walls, and has the characteristic hipped roof with overhang supported by paired wooden brackets.

1 station road parry sound

The hipped roof is supported by paired wooden brackets.

Past uses of the building included the Parry Sound Chamber of Commerce and a music studio. It was being renovated for a martial arts studio before the pandemic hit.

1 station road parry sound

The building could be converted into a hotel or art gallery.

According to the listing, the building could be used as an art gallery, club, hotel, office space, tourist establishment or shopping centre.

So if you are looking for a change and like trains, this might be an opportunity to start a new business.

Lead photo by

Engel & Völkers

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

A historic Ontario train station is listed for under $400K

You can buy this lovely Ontario home for just $350K but it's located inside a nudist resort

This Toronto loft once home to military manufacturers on sale for less than $800K

The last time this $9 million house sold in Toronto was the 1970s

Toronto is getting a huge new luxury condo tower

Toronto office vacancy rate soars as people continue to work from home

This is what a $900K detached house with a huge backyard looks like in Toronto

A proposal to build one of Toronto's tallest buildings is back from the dead