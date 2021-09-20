This is what a $600K house looks like in Toronto

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom detached home looks like the before of every DIY YouTube video and HGTV show house.

47 Harlton Crescent is small, dated and in desperate need of a renovation. But that's kinda exactly what you want in a home that's listed for only $599,000.

As the listing says: "The possibilities are endless!"

There's definitely the possibility to renovate this if you're a first time home buyer.

But there are some things you should note if you want to go down the renovation root.

First, right when you enter the home you're in the living room. There is no foyer or entrance hallway.

The living room is a decent size and there's a big window to let in natural light but the drop ceiling is atrocious.

The kitchen is at the back of the house and is quite spacious with enough room to have an eat-in area.

The bathrooms are literally falling apart – the tiles aren't even fully on the wall anymore in one of them.

The bedrooms seem to be a good size and there's a basement that has the potential to have a family room or a guest bedroom if you finished it.

There is currently no parking, or air conditioning and the heating is oil...

But if none of that scares you away, what really sells this home is the backyard.

It's massive with lots of mature trees and lush greenery giving you tons of privacy. It's positively beautiful.

It's also worth noting that this home sits on a spacious 120 by 20 foot lot, so plenty of room to add on or knock this home down and build your dream home.

The only downside to this place is that this house probably won't actually sell for $600K.

Similar homes in the area have gone for close to $1 million, which might put a damper on any renovation or remodeling plans.