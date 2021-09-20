Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
47 Harlton Cres Toronto

This is what a $600K house looks like in Toronto

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom detached home looks like the before of every DIY YouTube video and HGTV show house. 

47 Harlton Crescent is small, dated and in desperate need of a renovation. But that's kinda exactly what you want in a home that's listed for only $599,000

As the listing says: "The possibilities are endless!"

47 Harlton Cres Toronto

A view of the home from the backyard. 

There's definitely the possibility to renovate this if you're a first time home buyer.

47 Harlton Cres Toronto

The kitchen comes with the existing appliances. 

But there are some things you should note if you want to go down the renovation root.

47 Harlton Cres Toronto

The living room. 

First, right when you enter the home you're in the living room. There is no foyer or entrance hallway. 

47 Harlton Cres Toronto

Located in Silverthorn this home is close to the new Eglington LRT, Yorkdale and Stockyards. 

The living room is a decent size and there's a big window to let in natural light but the drop ceiling is atrocious. 

47 Harlton Cres Toronto

The kitchen cabinets look to be relatively new. 

The kitchen is at the back of the house and is quite spacious with enough room to have an eat-in area. 

47 Harlton Cres Toronto

The bathroom in the basement with damaged tiles behind the toilet. 

The bathrooms are literally falling apart – the tiles aren't even fully on the wall anymore in one of them.

47 Harlton Cres Toronto

The primary bedroom has a walk-out to the backyard. 

The bedrooms seem to be a good size and there's a basement that has the potential to have a family room or a guest bedroom if you finished it. 

47 Harlton Cres Toronto

The second bedroom. 

There is currently no parking, or air conditioning and the heating is oil... 

47 Harlton Cres Toronto

The back patio. 

But if none of that scares you away, what really sells this home is the backyard.

47 Harlton Cres Toronto

The raised backyard with lots of trees and plants. 

It's massive with lots of mature trees and lush greenery giving you tons of privacy. It's positively beautiful. 

47 Harlton Cres Toronto

There's a small shed at the back of the property. 

It's also worth noting that this home sits on a spacious 120 by 20 foot lot, so plenty of room to add on or knock this home down and build your dream home. 

47 Harlton Cres Toronto

Another view of the primary bedroom. 

The only downside to this place is that this house probably won't actually sell for $600K. 

47 Harlton Cres Toronto

The bathroom on the main floor. 

Similar homes in the area have gone for close to $1 million, which might put a damper on any renovation or remodeling plans. 





