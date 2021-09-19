This is what a $10.5 million award-winning home in Thornhill looks like

Straight from the mind of prolific luxury home designer David Small is this absolute beauty of a modern mansion.

It's a transitional design that blends contemporary style with hints of mid-century modern.

Located in Thornhill, 163 Arnold Ave. boasts over 10,000 square-feet of living space, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a backyard that rivals any LA celebrity mansion backyard.

The backyard has a salt water pool swimming oasis, an indoor and outdoor barbecue solarium, a stone fireplace, a covered lounge area that has a gorgeous wood ceiling and more than enough patio space to spend all day lounging in the sun.

It's the dream pool party backyard!

And while the backyard is clearly the star of the show, the interior of this house isn't anything to scoff at either.

It's minimal and clean without feeling too cold and barren thanks to the pops of natural wood.

The kitchen, living and dining area being open concept with lots of natural light and soaring ceilings.

The kitchen has top of the line appliances and a waterfall island.

The central floating staircase is a Small's classic with its natural wood and vaulted ceilings with skylights to really maximize the amount of natural light in the space.

There are no photos of the bedrooms or basement – possibly to maintain the privacy of the current owners – but if they're anything like the rest of the house I'm sure they're lovely.

Other things that come with this luxury home is a three-storey elevator, heated flooring, and smart home technology.

And all of it can be yours for the listed price of $10,500,000.