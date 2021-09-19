Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
163 Arnold Avenue Toronto

This is what a $10.5 million award-winning home in Thornhill looks like

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Straight from the mind of prolific luxury home designer David Small is this absolute beauty of a modern mansion. 

It's a transitional design that blends contemporary style with hints of mid-century modern. 

163 Arnold Avenue Toronto

An interlocking patio surrounds the swimming pool. 

Located in Thornhill, 163 Arnold Ave. boasts over 10,000 square-feet of living space, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a backyard that rivals any LA celebrity mansion backyard.

163 Arnold Avenue Toronto

A covered dining area with the ceiling fan makes this an ideal place for a summer meal. 

The backyard has a salt water pool swimming oasis, an indoor and outdoor barbecue solarium, a stone fireplace, a covered lounge area that has a gorgeous wood ceiling and more than enough patio space to spend all day lounging in the sun. 163 Arnold Avenue Toronto

The pool is surrounded by lush greenery creating a private backyard. 

It's the dream pool party backyard!

163 Arnold Avenue Toronto

There is even a bit of lawn in addition to the pool so kids can run around. 

And while the backyard is clearly the star of the show, the interior of this house isn't anything to scoff at either. 

163 Arnold Avenue Toronto

The family room with built in bookcases and a gas fireplace. 

It's minimal and clean without feeling too cold and barren thanks to the pops of natural wood.  

163 Arnold Avenue Toronto

The breakfast nook and kitchen walk-out to the pool. 

The kitchen, living and dining area being open concept with lots of natural light and soaring ceilings. 

163 Arnold Avenue Toronto

The modern and sleek kitchen with panelling and a centre island. 

The kitchen has top of the line appliances and a waterfall island.

163 Arnold Avenue Toronto

The staircase leads to the second floor which has four bedrooms. 

The central floating staircase is a Small's classic with its natural wood and vaulted ceilings with skylights to really maximize the amount of natural light in the space. 

163 Arnold Avenue Toronto

The office has French doors and looks out to the front yard. 

There are no photos of the bedrooms or basement – possibly to maintain the privacy of the current owners – but if they're anything like the rest of the house I'm sure they're lovely. 

163 Arnold Avenue Toronto

The dining room with a wine cellar. 

Other things that come with this luxury home is a three-storey elevator, heated flooring, and smart home technology. 

163 Arnold Avenue Toronto

The indoor solarium with a BBQ. 

And all of it can be yours for the listed price of $10,500,000163 Arnold Avenue Toronto

The freestanding stonefireplace and outdoor BBQ area. 

Photos by

WEN Themes

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This is what a $10.5 million award-winning home in Thornhill looks like

Iconic Toronto building has new owner after sitting vacant for nearly 20 years

Home prices in Toronto rise to record levels and here's what experts say will happen next

This is what a $5 million basement apartment looks like in Toronto

There are only 3 Toronto neighbourhoods where the average rent is less than $2K

That time Toronto almost built a towering monument to jeans

This converted church in Ontario is listed for less than an average Toronto condo

Toronto rent prices are still down nearly 15% since this time last year