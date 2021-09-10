This Toronto loft once home to military manufacturers on sale for less than $800K

Built in the 1940s, 10 Sword Street was once home to military manufacturers and most infamously the Sword Street Press in the 1970s until it was converted by Peach Pit Projects Ltd. almost thirty years later.

This place has been home to many creative types, including a sculptor, a photographer, and an author. Consequently, the lobby is, too, filled with art.

During its residential redevelopment, the building was divided into only 11 units. On the smaller side you have ones that are just over 1,000-square-feet to the larger ones that clock in 2,500-square-feet.

This particular unit, listed for $739,000, is on the smaller side with one bedroom and one bathroom but it definitely doesn't feel small.

The unit has soaring 12-foot ceilings, lots of natural light and an open concept layout.

The living and dining area are very spacious for a one-bed.

The kitchen is a decent size and looks like it was recently updated.

One of the biggest selling points is this unit has its own private terrace, which is a rarity with hard loft buildings.

It overlooks plenty of lush greenery, giving you a treehouse vibe.

While the building doesn't have a lot of amenities it does have a rooftop terrace and BBQ area. This unit also comes with a parking spot.

All and all this is a pretty sweet condo and an opportunity to live in this building doesn't come up often.

The last time this unit was on the market was 2017... so uh run, don't walk.