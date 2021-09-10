Real Estate
10 Sword Street Toronto

This Toronto loft once home to military manufacturers on sale for less than $800K

Built in the 1940s, 10 Sword Street was once home to military manufacturers and most infamously the Sword Street Press in the 1970s until it was converted by Peach Pit Projects Ltd. almost thirty years later.10 Sword Street Toronto

10 Sword Street is also close to Riverdale West Park, Riverdale Farm, the DVP and TTC. 

This place has been home to many creative types, including a sculptor, a photographer, and an author. Consequently, the lobby is, too, filled with art.

10 Sword Street Toronto

The living room has a gas fireplace. 

During its residential redevelopment, the building was divided into only 11 units. On the smaller side you have ones that are just over 1,000-square-feet to the larger ones that clock in 2,500-square-feet. 

10 Sword Street Toronto

The bedroom. 

This particular unit, listed for $739,000, is on the smaller side with one bedroom and one bathroom but it definitely doesn't feel small. 

10 Sword Street Toronto

The dining room right off the kitchen. 

The unit has soaring 12-foot ceilings, lots of natural light and an open concept layout. 

10 Sword Street Toronto

Polished concrete floors and exposed duct work gives this unit true hard loft characterisitics. 

The living and dining area are very spacious for a one-bed.

10 Sword Street Toronto

The kitchen comes with the pot rack and wooden shelves. 

The kitchen is a decent size and looks like it was recently updated. 

10 Sword Street Toronto

The outdoor terrace. 

One of the biggest selling points is this unit has its own private terrace, which is a rarity with hard loft buildings. 

10 Sword Street Toronto

10 Sword Street is a quaint and quiet street so you can lounge outside all the time. 

It overlooks plenty of lush greenery, giving you a treehouse vibe. 

10 Sword Street Toronto

The parking spot in the garage. 

While the building doesn't have a lot of amenities it does have a rooftop terrace and BBQ area. This unit also comes with a parking spot. 

10 Sword Street Toronto

The bathroom. 

All and all this is a pretty sweet condo and an opportunity to live in this building doesn't come up often.

10 Sword Street Toronto

The in-unit laundry room. 

The last time this unit was on the market was 2017... so uh run, don't walk. 

