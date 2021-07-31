This $6 million Toronto mansion looks like a Roman palace

In Thornhill’s German Mills area sits a French chateau–inspired residence that looks like it belongs to one of The Real Housewives of whatever city you want.

The home was designed by Toronto architect Lorne Rose, who is known for luxury homes like this. And while it's supposed to be a "French chateau" style home, the towering Tuscan columns make this home seem more like a Greek or Roman palace.

The 5,000-square-foot mansion has four bedrooms and nine bathrooms and is listed for $6,300,000.

This is $2 million more than it sold for in 2015.

However, it's hard to tell why this home jumped in price since it doesn't seem to have undergone any updates or upgrades.

That being said, it's still very much a luxury home.

From the solid mahogany front door with a hand-carved medallion to features like ornate ceiling moulding and the double stairway with intricate wrought iron railings, the home has a lot of high-quality materials and design.

One of the more captivating rooms is the full panelled library/ home office. The dark wood makes it feel like a space for smoking cigars and taking important business calls.

Aside from the cozy library the home is bright and airy with 12-foot ceilings and lots of windows to bring in plenty of natural light.

A grand gallery, a wet bar, a wine cellar, an exercise room and a billiard room make up the lower floor.

The backyard is lush with lots of trees, a large saltwater pool and a spa cabana with a dry sauna and eight-seat theatre room with a sound system.

But the best part is this property backs onto a private ravine – so you kinda get to feel like you're completely secluded from the hustle and bustle of Toronto.