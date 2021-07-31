Real Estate
58 German Mills Road Toronto

This $6 million Toronto mansion looks like a Roman palace

In Thornhill’s German Mills area sits a French chateau–inspired residence that looks like it belongs to one of The Real Housewives of whatever city you want.

The home was designed by Toronto architect Lorne Rose, who is known for luxury homes like this. And while it's supposed to be a "French chateau" style home, the towering Tuscan columns make this home seem more like a Greek or Roman palace. 

58 German Mills Road Toronto

The living room with a radiant marble fireplace. 

The 5,000-square-foot mansion has four bedrooms and nine bathrooms and is listed for $6,300,000.

58 German Mills Road Toronto

The large kitchen with a breakfast area. 

This is $2 million more than it sold for in 2015

58 German Mills Road Toronto

The basement walks out into the backyard. 

However, it's hard to tell why this home jumped in price since it doesn't seem to have undergone any updates or upgrades. 

58 German Mills Road Toronto

The 28-foot high ceiling dome in the foyer. 

That being said, it's still very much a luxury home.

58 German Mills Road Toronto

The primary bedroom with a fireplace, views of the ravine and a six-piece ensuite. 

From the solid mahogany front door with a hand-carved medallion to features like ornate ceiling moulding and the double stairway with intricate wrought iron railings, the home has a lot of high-quality materials and design. 

58 German Mills Road Toronto

The office or library also has built-in bookcases. 

One of the more captivating rooms is the full panelled library/ home office. The dark wood makes it feel like a space for smoking cigars and taking important business calls. 

58 German Mills Road Toronto

The dining room with moulded ceilings. 

Aside from the cozy library the home is bright and airy with 12-foot ceilings and lots of windows to bring in plenty of natural light.

58 German Mills Road Toronto

The wet bar and wine cellar. 

A grand gallery, a wet bar, a wine cellar, an exercise room and a billiard room make up the lower floor.

58 German Mills Road Toronto

The landscaped garden surrounds the large inground pool. 

The backyard is lush with lots of trees, a large saltwater pool and a spa cabana with a dry sauna and eight-seat theatre room with a sound system.

58 German Mills Road Toronto

A view of the ravine. 

But the best part is this property backs onto a private ravine – so you kinda get to feel like you're completely secluded from the hustle and bustle of Toronto. 

58 German Mills Road Toronto

